Farmers Insurance® Names John Griek as Chief Financial Officer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Insurance today announced the appointment of John Griek as Chief Financial Officer for Farmers Group, Inc. (FGI), effective April 1. In this role, Griek will oversee all financial matters for the organization and report to Chief Executive Officer Raul Vargas.

John joins Farmers® from Allstate, where he advanced through a series of important leadership roles with increasing responsibility over the course of his accomplished 20-year career. In his most recent capacity as Vice President, P&C Finance Operations, John was responsible for setting long-term financial plans, short-term operating goals and advanced analytics. He was part of the P&C leadership team, helping to drive profitable growth across brands, channels and states.

"John has extensive knowledge in the finance discipline, a deep understanding of the insurance industry and market dynamics, as well as a demonstrated history of leading multi-year operational strategies," said Raul Vargas, President & Chief Executive Officer of FGI. "I am pleased to welcome John to the Farmers team and look forward to working together as we continue to execute on our strategic plans for achieving long-term, profitable growth for the Farmers enterprise."

With John's appointment, Maïté Irakoze Baur, who served as Interim Chief Financial Officer, will resume her role as Chief Investment Officer for FGI, a position she has held since January 1, 2021.

John holds a Bachelor of Science (B.S) degree from Fairfield University and Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) from Hofstra University.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes, small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com or follow Farmers on Twitter @WeAreFarmers, on Instagram @WeAreFarmers and Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

