Farmers Insurance® Names Rob Howard as Chief Claims Officer

Howard joined Farmers® in 1987 as a claims representative in St. Louis, Missouri, relocating to Southern California in 2000 when he was appointed to be the Auto Property Damage (APD) technical manager for the California Zone. He moved through a number of Claims leadership positions before joining the Farmers Claims senior leadership team as Head of Claims Compliance in 2009. In 2012, he became the Head of Property Field Claims and in 2014, he was promoted to Head of Claims Shared Services.

"Rob has a deep knowledge of Claims, driving positive results for the company throughout his decades of service with Farmers, which is why I'm pleased to announce his appointment as Chief Claims Officer," said Jeff Dailey, CEO of Farmers Group, Inc. "I am certain he will continue to lead the Claims organization and its focus on customer experience through quality claims outcomes and innovation."

As Head of Claims Shared Services, Howard oversaw a number of business units that provide services to the Claims organization and its customers, including the Claims Contact Centers, Claims Support Services, the National Document Center, Special Investigations Unit, Strategic Initiatives, Subrogation and the Claims training component of the University of Farmers®.

"I'm honored to lead the Claims organization as the new Chief Claims Officer," said Howard. "It's a privilege to work with such a hardworking and innovative group of employees and leaders as we continue to serve our customers and agents."

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of affiliated insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services and products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 10 million households with over 19 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 48,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 21,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurance insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2018 Fortune 500 list. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

Contact: Media Relations

Farmers Insurance

818-965-0007

mediarelations@farmersinsurance.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmers-insurance-names-rob-howard-as-chief-claims-officer-300665038.html

SOURCE Farmers Insurance

Related Links

http://www.farmersinsurance.com

