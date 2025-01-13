Farmers Insurance® Opens Additional Relief Sites to Assist Customers Impacted by Southern California Wildfires

Farmers® now has four temporary relief sites open in several communities across Los Angeles County to provide frontline assistance

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide additional frontline assistance to customers impacted by the multiple wildfires that continue to burn in the Los Angeles area, Farmers Insurance® has now opened four temporary relief sites staffed by specially-trained Catastrophe Response Team members and other support personnel.

Farmers Insurance Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Farmers Insurance)
"We remain committed to helping our customers through this devastating situation," said Ryan Ammon, Head of Catastrophe and National Property Operations for Farmers®. "Area residents should remain vigilant and continue to adhere to guidance provided by local emergency officials."

Beginning Monday, January 13, impacted customers can visit any of the relief sites below for in-person claims assistance:

  • Home Depot - Burbank
    1200 Flower Street
    Burbank, CA 91502
    Hours of Operation: 8:00 a.m.5:30 p.m. PT

  • Farmers District Manager Office
    36 S. Kinneloa Avenue, Suite 100
    Pasadena, CA 91107
    Hours of Operation: 8:00 a.m.5:30 p.m. PT

  • Boys and Girls Club – Basketball Courts
    1220 Lincoln Blvd
    Santa Monica, CA 90401
    Hours of Operation: 8:00 a.m.5:30 p.m. PT

  • Home Depot – Woodland Hills
    6345 Variel Avenue
    Woodland Hills, CA 91367
    Hours of Operation: 8:00 a.m.5:30 p.m. PT

Farmers, Foremost®, Bristol West® and Toggle® customers can also file a claim by:

  • Visiting Farmers.comForemost.com, BristolWest.com, and GetToggle.com
  • Calling their agent
  • Calling the 24-hour claims center:
    • Farmers and Foremost: 1-800-435-7764
    • Bristol West: 1-800-274-7865
    • Toggle: 1-855-864-1530
    • Farmers GroupSelectSM Auto & Home: 1-800-854-6011
    • Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266)
  • Customers can also use their Farmers, Foremost, or Bristol West mobile app
  • For persons with a hearing or speech disability, please dial 711 to reach the federal Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS)

For more information about Farmers Insurance and its catastrophe response efforts, please visit Farmers.com/Catastrophe.

About Farmers Insurance
"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes, small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com.

Contact:

External Communications

Farmers Insurance

818-965-0007

[email protected]

SOURCE Farmers Insurance

