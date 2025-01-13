Farmers Insurance® Opens Additional Relief Sites to Assist Customers Impacted by Southern California Wildfires

Farmers® now has four temporary relief sites open in several communities across Los Angeles County to provide frontline assistance

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide additional frontline assistance to customers impacted by the multiple wildfires that continue to burn in the Los Angeles area, Farmers Insurance® has now opened four temporary relief sites staffed by specially-trained Catastrophe Response Team members and other support personnel.

"We remain committed to helping our customers through this devastating situation," said Ryan Ammon, Head of Catastrophe and National Property Operations for Farmers®. "Area residents should remain vigilant and continue to adhere to guidance provided by local emergency officials."

Beginning Monday, January 13, impacted customers can visit any of the relief sites below for in-person claims assistance:

Home Depot - Burbank

1200 Flower Street

Burbank, CA 91502

Hours of Operation: 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT





Farmers District Manager Office

36 S. Kinneloa Avenue, Suite 100

Pasadena, CA 91107

Hours of Operation: 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT





36 S. Kinneloa Avenue, Suite 100 Boys and Girls Club – Basketball Courts

1220 Lincoln Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Hours of Operation: 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT





Blvd Home Depot – Woodland Hills

6345 Variel Avenue

Woodland Hills, CA 91367

Hours of Operation: 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT

Farmers, Foremost®, Bristol West® and Toggle® customers can also file a claim by:

Visiting Farmers.com, Foremost.com, BristolWest.com, and GetToggle.com

Calling their agent

Calling the 24-hour claims center:

Farmers and Foremost: 1-800-435-7764



Bristol West: 1-800-274-7865



Toggle: 1-855-864-1530



Farmers GroupSelect SM Auto & Home: 1-800-854-6011

Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266)

Customers can also use their Farmers, Foremost, or Bristol West mobile app

For persons with a hearing or speech disability, please dial 711 to reach the federal Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS)

For more information about Farmers Insurance and its catastrophe response efforts, please visit Farmers.com/Catastrophe.

