Farmers Insurance® Opens Additional Relief Sites to Assist Customers Impacted by Southern California Wildfires
Jan 13, 2025, 12:03 ET
Farmers® now has four temporary relief sites open in several communities across Los Angeles County to provide frontline assistance
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide additional frontline assistance to customers impacted by the multiple wildfires that continue to burn in the Los Angeles area, Farmers Insurance® has now opened four temporary relief sites staffed by specially-trained Catastrophe Response Team members and other support personnel.
"We remain committed to helping our customers through this devastating situation," said Ryan Ammon, Head of Catastrophe and National Property Operations for Farmers®. "Area residents should remain vigilant and continue to adhere to guidance provided by local emergency officials."
Beginning Monday, January 13, impacted customers can visit any of the relief sites below for in-person claims assistance:
- Home Depot - Burbank
1200 Flower Street
Burbank, CA 91502
Hours of Operation: 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT
- Farmers District Manager Office
36 S. Kinneloa Avenue, Suite 100
Pasadena, CA 91107
Hours of Operation: 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT
- Boys and Girls Club – Basketball Courts
1220 Lincoln Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Hours of Operation: 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT
- Home Depot – Woodland Hills
6345 Variel Avenue
Woodland Hills, CA 91367
Hours of Operation: 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT
Farmers, Foremost®, Bristol West® and Toggle® customers can also file a claim by:
- Visiting Farmers.com, Foremost.com, BristolWest.com, and GetToggle.com
- Calling their agent
- Calling the 24-hour claims center:
- Farmers and Foremost: 1-800-435-7764
- Bristol West: 1-800-274-7865
- Toggle: 1-855-864-1530
- Farmers GroupSelectSM Auto & Home: 1-800-854-6011
- Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266)
- Customers can also use their Farmers, Foremost, or Bristol West mobile app
- For persons with a hearing or speech disability, please dial 711 to reach the federal Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS)
For more information about Farmers Insurance and its catastrophe response efforts, please visit Farmers.com/Catastrophe.
About Farmers Insurance
"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes, small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com.
