Farmers Insurance® Ready to Assist Customers Impacted by Hurricane Ian
Sep 28, 2022, 08:07 ET
The insurer is closely monitoring weather systems as storm nears Florida coast
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Ian heads toward Florida, Farmers Insurance® has mobilized its Catastrophe Response Team to assist impacted customers.
Farmers® urges those in or near the path of the hurricane to listen closely to the National Weather Service, heed the warnings of local authorities in their area and follow mandatory evacuation orders.
Customers in the area who have damage from the storm can file a claim by:
- Visiting Farmers.com, Foremost.com or BristolWest.com
- Calling their agent
- Calling the 24-hour claims center:
- Farmers and Foremost® claim contact number: 1-800-435-7764
- Bristol West® customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance
- Farmers GroupSelect Auto & Home customers can call 1-800-854-6011 to report a claim
- Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266)
- Customers can also use their Farmers, Foremost, or Bristol West mobile app
- For persons with a hearing or speech disability, please dial 711 to reach the federal Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS)
For more information about Farmers Insurance and its catastrophe response efforts, visit https://www.farmers.com/catastrophe/.
