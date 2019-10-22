Farmers Insurance® Responds to Dallas-Area Tornadoes

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a storm system that brought an EF-3 rated tornado to northern Dallas and severe weather to areas of the Great Plains, Farmers Insurance® has deployed its Catastrophe Response Team to help provide on-the-ground assistance to impacted customers.

Customers in the area who have sustained damage as a result of the storm can file a claim by:

Visiting the Farmers Insurance Mobile Claims Center (MCC) at Lowe's, 11920 Inwood Road, Dallas, Texas , 75244.

, 75244. Visiting Farmers.com or Foremost.com.

Calling their agent.

Using the Farmers ® Mobile App through their smartphone or tablet.

Mobile App through their smartphone or tablet. Texting REPORTCLAIM to 29141.

Or by calling the 24-hour claims center:

Farmers Claims Contact Center number: 1-800-435-7764.



Foremost ® customers can also use the 1-800-435-7764 number for assistance.

Bristol West ® customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance.

Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling 1-877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266).

Visit farmers.com/catastrophe for updates.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services and products.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

