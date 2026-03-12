St. Patrick's Day Safety Tips to Help Drivers Celebrate Smart

Heading out to celebrate St. Patrick's Day? Farmers Insurance® shares simple tips to help drivers plan ahead.

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From parades and parties to dinners with friends, St. Patrick's Day is a time for celebration. As people head out to enjoy the festivities, Farmers Insurance® is encouraging drivers to take a few simple steps to help the holiday end safely, with additional safe driving tips available at Farmers.com.

Planning ahead and staying aware can make a meaningful difference—especially when routines change or celebrations run late.

These simple tips can help drivers celebrate St. Patrick’s Day safely and confidently.

Simple Ways to Celebrate and Drive Smart This St. Patrick's Day

Plan the drive home before the celebration begins.

Knowing how you'll get home—whether it's driving, rideshare, or a pickup—helps remove pressure later in the evening.

Take a moment before starting the car.

A brief pause—adjusting mirrors, setting navigation, and taking a breath—can help drivers shift focus before hitting the road.

Skip the last‑minute dash.

Rushing to squeeze in one more stop or errand can increase distractions. Giving yourself extra time can help keep drives calmer and safer.

Watch for pedestrians in unexpected places.

Celebrations often mean people are out later and in unfamiliar areas, making extra awareness important even on quieter streets.

Use tools that encourage safer habits.

Apps like the Farmers Signal® app are designed to help drivers stay mindful of their driving behaviors—something that can be especially helpful during busy or celebratory weekends.

Car Insurance Coverages Worth a Quick Review

Liability coverage : Helps protect drivers if they cause damage or injury to others—an important consideration any time roads are busy, because even a little bad luck can have real consequences.

Helps protect drivers if they cause damage or injury to others—an important consideration any time roads are busy, because even a little bad luck can have real consequences. Collision coverage : Can help cover repairs to your vehicle if you're involved in an accident, regardless of who's at fault—helpful when crowded streets and packed parking spots increase the chance of an unexpected bump.

Can help cover repairs to your vehicle if you're involved in an accident, regardless of who's at fault—helpful when crowded streets and packed parking spots increase the chance of an unexpected bump. Roadside assistance: Offers support if your car won't start, you have a flat tire, or need a tow—because the only thing that should be stranded on St. Patrick's Day is a four‑leaf clover.

"St. Patrick's Day is about enjoying the moment, and a little preparation can help drivers do just that," said Greg Ritter, Head of Farmers® Auto and Umbrella Product. "Small, thoughtful choices can go a long way toward helping everyone arrive home safely."

For more safe driving tips and information about car insurance coverage, visit Farmers.com.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. Farmers Insurance Exchange, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2025 Fortune 500 list. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com.

Advertisement produced on behalf of the following specific insurers and seeking to obtain business for insurance underwritten by Farmers Insurance Exchange, Fire Insurance Exchange, Truck Insurance Exchange, Mid-Century Insurance Company, Farmers Insurance Company of Washington (Bellevue, WA) or affiliates. In TX: insurance is underwritten by Farmers Insurance Exchange, Fire Insurance Exchange, Truck Insurance Exchange, Mid-Century Insurance Company, Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Company, Mid-Century Insurance Company of Texas or Texas Farmers Insurance Company. In NY: insurance is underwritten by Farmers Insurance Exchange, Truck Insurance Exchange, Mid-Century Insurance Company or Farmers New Century Insurance Company. Home office, Los Angeles, CA.

