Farmers Insurance® Reveals Summer Is Not Always the Sunniest Time of Year; More Than 50-Percent of Flood Claims Are Filed Between June and August

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ideal summer may be full of blue skies, sunny days and family vacations, but as the Farmers Insurance® Seasonal Smarts Digests remind us, summer can also bring plenty of stormy weather with homeowners and drivers across the country facing the potential for seasonal hurricanes, flooding and tornadoes.

This could prove especially true for vacationers who are road tripping across the country, or simply renting a car for a weekend getaway in parts of the country susceptible to hurricanes. Farmers® data shows that drivers across the country file significantly more hurricane claims (60%) between June and August than during any other season, while 56% of flooding claims are also filed in the summer. Homeowners, too, may face threats from floods and high winds that can cause serious damage, should the weather hit while homeowners are away on vacation, with 32% of wind claims and 56% of flood claims being filed during the summer months.

"Summer should be a time of relaxation, but Farmers knows from years of experience that the season also brings certain risks from bad weather. The good news is that by following a few practical suggestions, folks can help prevent many mishaps and enjoy their summer with less stress, whether they're staying home or heading off on vacation," said Jim Taylor, head of claims customer experience for Farmers Insurance.

Homeowners and drivers should plan ahead and take steps to safeguard their homes and cars against potential issues whether they're heading off for a once-in-a-lifetime vacation or just having a relaxing stay-cation. In particular, Taylor recommends:

Mail it in: It only takes a few minutes to ask the USPS to hold your mail, but fewer than half (39%) of Americans don't stop mail delivery or arrange for a friend to collect it while they're away. Nothing tells would-be thieves, "Hey – we're on vacation!" like an overflowing mailbox or packages left at the door.

It only takes a few minutes to ask the USPS to hold your mail, but fewer than half (39%) of Americans don't stop mail delivery or arrange for a friend to collect it while they're away. Nothing tells would-be thieves, "Hey – we're on vacation!" like an overflowing mailbox or packages left at the door. Steer clear of the water on the roadway: Just six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and potential stalling, according to FEMA. Why does this matter? Because more than one-third (35%) of Americans said they were comfortable driving their vehicles through six inches of water, which doesn't even account for the potential to encounter additional hazards, like downed power lines with active electrical charges hidden by flood water.

Just six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and potential stalling, according to FEMA. Why does this matter? Because more than one-third (35%) of Americans said they were comfortable driving their vehicles through six inches of water, which doesn't even account for the potential to encounter additional hazards, like downed power lines with active electrical charges hidden by flood water. When in doubt, re-route: Know your location at all times and understand if you're driving (or even parking) near drainage channels, underpasses or similar areas where flash flooding can occur at any time. And with tornadoes – a major summer threat – you should also beware of stopping under an overpass or bridge, because tornadic winds are channeled under overpasses and can carry dangerous debris, increasing the chances of damaging or even carrying off your vehicle.

Know your location at all times and understand if you're driving (or even parking) near drainage channels, underpasses or similar areas where flash flooding can occur at any time. And with tornadoes – a major summer threat – you should also beware of stopping under an overpass or bridge, because tornadic winds are channeled under overpasses and can carry dangerous debris, increasing the chances of damaging or even carrying off your vehicle. Hide the hide-a-key: A shockingly low percentage of Americans – just 13% – remove any hide-a-keys they have placed outside their house before leaving on a trip. Yes, those fake rocks do look pretty convincing, but a practiced burglar probably won't be fooled. And leaving a key under the doormat? That's just a big no!

A shockingly low percentage of Americans – just 13% – remove any hide-a-keys they have placed outside their house before leaving on a trip. Yes, those fake rocks do look pretty convincing, but a practiced burglar probably won't be fooled. And leaving a key under the doormat? That's just a big no! Move valuables out of harm's way: Minimize damage and protect valuable items like documents, electronics and art by placing them on shelves or tables in case water penetrates your home while you're away. Consider storing irreplaceable items, including family photos and heirlooms, to a safer location.

About the Data

The Farmers Insurance Seasonal Smarts Digest includes data from a CARAVAN survey conducted by Engine among a sample of 1,004 adults comprising 501 men and 503 women 18 years of age and older, which was fielded between February 25-27, 2019.

