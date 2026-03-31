Farmers Insurance® Sets Ambitious 2026 Growth Goal: 1,700 New Agency Owners Nationwide, Expansion Plan Includes New Elite Owner Program for High-Capital Entrepreneurs

Bold expansion aims to reignite organic growth, strengthen local presence, and position Farmers® for long-term market share gains.

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Insurance® today announced an unprecedented effort to expand its agency force in 2026. The organization plans to appoint nearly 1,700 new Farmers® agency owners over the next year—a recruitment drive aimed at fueling organic growth and revitalizing its distribution network. This aggressive goal is part of a broader strategy to increase market share and broaden its community presence, while modernizing distribution through an "entrepreneurs supporting entrepreneurs" model. Adding to its existing programs, Farmers is launching a new Elite Owner Program, tailored to attract high-net-worth entrepreneurs as agency owners with enhanced support and financial incentives for rapid scaling.

About the Elite Owner Program

Under this plan, Farmers will significantly ramp up agency appointments across the country. The Elite Owner Program in particular is designed to bring in "highly capitalized" entrepreneurs—candidates with at least $500,000 in capital—who are able to stand up large-scale agencies from day one. Elite entrants are eligible for tiered levels (Gold, Platinum, Diamond) with escalating benefits, such as enhanced support lines, priority service assistance, and additional startup and marketing incentives. By pairing substantial owner capital with robust support from Farmers, it's anticipated that these new agencies are likely to accelerate policy sales and premium growth at rates higher than agents appointed through other programs.

Focusing on the Entrepreneurial Agency Model

"We're doubling down on the entrepreneur model to drive our next chapter of growth," said Ken Walton, President of Distribution at Farmers. "This is about thinking big and moving fast. By onboarding 1,700 new agency owners — including an Elite tier of well-capitalized business leaders seeking to build or expand their portfolio — we'll be injecting fresh energy into our distribution force. Agency owners enjoy the flexibility of operating their own businesses — including the opportunity to sell select non‑Farmers‑branded products — while benefiting from the unmatched support of Farmers behind them. We believe this combination of entrepreneurial autonomy and big-brand support will propel significant growth, benefiting customers and agency owners."

Early Results Signal Strong Momentum

Early results underscore strong interest in agency ownership with Farmers. Through February 2026, new agent appointments are up 34% year over year, with the recruiting pipeline nearly doubling, positioning the insurer group for continued momentum as the year progresses.

Strengthening the Recruiting Pipeline

This major recruitment push comes as Farmers further intensifies its growth efforts. In 2024, the insurer unified its agency distribution model nationwide by extending its proven district manager model to all U.S. regions, strengthening the mentorship framework to support a wave of new agency owners. The 1,700-agent initiative would represent one of the largest single-year expansions in Farmers' 95-year history — an ambitious move intended to inject additional entrepreneurial talent and grow new business. By recruiting aggressively now, as market conditions improve, Farmers aims to regain momentum, expand its reach in underrepresented areas, and stay ahead of evolving customer needs.

Multiple Pathways to Agency Ownership

Importantly, the Elite Owner Program complements Farmers' existing agency entry points. The insurer group will continue to recruit through its traditional programs, including its industry-known Retail and Acquisition programs, where prospective agency owners can start from scratch or purchase an existing agency, as well as specialized tracks like the Financial Services Agent (FSA) and Business Insurance Agent (BIA) programs, to attract a broad range of candidates. The Elite track adds a premium pathway for seasoned business owners and others with a track record of leadership success and significant available assets ready to launch at scale.

"We remain fully committed to bringing in talent at all levels as we work toward our growth goals," said Walton.

Learn More About Agency Ownership with Farmers

Candidates interested in becoming a Farmers agency owner can visit https://recruitment.farmers.com/ to explore the opportunity and learn ways to take the first step toward building their own business. A Farmers district manager or member of the Elite Owner Program recruiting team will reach out to all prospective candidates.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. Farmers Insurance Exchange, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2025 Fortune 500 list. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com.

Contact: External Communications

Farmers Insurance

818-965-0007

[email protected]

SOURCE Farmers Insurance