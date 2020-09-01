Farmers Insurance® Survey Reveals People Feel Increased Importance of Emergency Preparedness

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration , the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season will be "extremely active" and more than one-third (36 percent) of people admitted they are not prepared to face such an emergency or natural disaster right now. 2 As the COVID-19 pandemic coincides with upcoming peak hurricane and wildfire seasons, Farmers ® wants to lead off September's National Preparedness Month observance by reminding people of the importance of preparing for potential natural disasters — especially in an already difficult time.

With previous Farmers data indicating that 55 percent of individuals who personally experienced a natural disaster didn't have an emergency plan in place,3 and the many looming uncertainties like the pandemic, right now might be the time for individuals and families to begin disaster and emergency planning efforts. From emergency kit assembly to critical resources, people can access this round-up of preparedness information where they will find a variety of practical recommendations, as well as additional survey data that sheds light on disaster impact and preparedness throughout the country.

"At Farmers, we understand that there may be a lot on your plate right now, but it's as important as ever to create or review your family's emergency plan," said Jarrod Murrieta, head of claims catastrophe response at Farmers Insurance. "As an insurer, we see the aftermath of disasters up-close and know first-hand the potential devastation people may face."

Given that only about one out of every five individuals (22 percent) strongly agree that they are prepared for an emergency or natural disaster amidst the pandemic, there are a few preparedness next steps Murrieta recommends you should consider to gear up for the future.4

Be Proactive : To help start, prepare an emergency kit with necessary supplies, food and medicine and make a communication plan. Identify your area's evacuation routes to help determine where your family may need to meet, and how everyone will get there, should you need to evacuate.

: To help start, prepare an emergency kit with necessary supplies, food and medicine and make a communication plan. Identify your area's evacuation routes to help determine where your family may need to meet, and how everyone will get there, should you need to evacuate. Tip: Don't forget facial coverings and hand sanitizer. Over one-third (34 percent) of people said a mask was the most important item in their emergency kit when preparing for an emergency or natural disaster amidst COVID-19, and one-fifth (21 percent) of people listed hand sanitizer as the most important. 5

Form an Emergency Fund : Not only can natural disasters and emergencies take a physical toll, but they can take a financial one, too. Did you know that only 25 percent of people labeled themselves as "very confident" in their emergency fund if a natural disaster or emergency were to strike within the next six months? 6 Preparedness doesn't just mean an emergency kit; consider setting aside cash in the event systems are down and credit or debit card machines are inoperable.

: Not only can natural disasters and emergencies take a physical toll, but they can take a financial one, too. Did you know that only 25 percent of people labeled themselves as "very confident" in their emergency fund if a natural disaster or emergency were to strike within the next six months? Preparedness doesn't just mean an emergency kit; consider setting aside cash in the event systems are down and credit or debit card machines are inoperable. Listen Carefully : Having as much advanced warning as possible before a severe weather situation is critical. Become familiar with your community's early warning system, and make sure all family members know what to do when an alarm sounds.

: Having as much advanced warning as possible before a severe weather situation is critical. Become familiar with your community's early warning system, and make sure all family members know what to do when an alarm sounds. Know Your Neighbors : There really can be safety in numbers. Consider joining (or even starting) a neighborhood organization so residents can communicate and share emergency resources, such as generators or chainsaws, if need be.

: There really can be safety in numbers. Consider joining (or even starting) a neighborhood organization so residents can communicate and share emergency resources, such as generators or chainsaws, if need be. Research Your Local Risks : Learn about the possible emergencies that are more likely to happen in your region and how best to respond to them. Consider seeking out information about emergency plans that have been established in your area by your state and local government. Knowing what to do during an emergency is an important part of being prepared.

: Learn about the possible emergencies that are more likely to happen in your region and how best to respond to them. Consider seeking out information about emergency plans that have been established in your area by your state and local government. Knowing what to do during an emergency is an important part of being prepared. Inspect and Protect: Once the storm has passed and you've checked in with family and friends, consider calling your insurance agent or carrier to report any property damage. Make sure to practice precautions and err on the side of safety first. If it is safe to do so, you can help protect your property from any further damage by safely making emergency repairs to your home. This could include boarding up windows, putting a tarp on the roof, and salvaging undamaged items.

For more information about how people can prepare for emergencies and natural disasters, visit Farmers.com/prepare/ .

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 5 million households with over 15 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 45,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 19,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2020 Fortune 500 list.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers , or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance .

1-2 This CARAVAN survey was conducted by ENGINE INSIGHTS among a sample of 1,002 adults 18 years of age and older. The online omnibus study is conducted three times a week among a demographically representative U.S. sample of 1,000 adults 18 years of age and older. This survey was live on July 31- August 2, 2020.

3 This Farmers Insurance disaster preparedness survey, which was live on July 19-25, 2018, was conducted among a sample of 2,007 adults comprising 1,004 men and 1,003 women 18 years of age and older.

4-6 This CARAVAN survey was conducted by ENGINE INSIGHTS among a sample of 1,002 adults 18 years of age and older. The online omnibus study is conducted three times a week among a demographically representative U.S. sample of 1,000 adults 18 years of age and older. This survey was live on July 31- August 2, 2020.

