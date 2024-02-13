FARMERS NATIONAL COMPANY ADDS TWO REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENTS

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers National Company would like to announce the addition of two regional vice presidents.

Grant Fitzgerald has been promoted from within the company from his previous position as vice president of Farm And Ranch Management (FARM) operations based out of the Omaha headquarters to regional vice president of farm and ranch management. Mike Janssen has been hired as regional vice president of farm and ranch management. He worked previously as a district manager for Iowa with Syngenta Seed.

Grant Fitzgerald, Farmers National Company Mike Janssen, Farmers National Company

These two leadership roles will lead, manage and inspire Farmers National Company's team of area vice presidents, area sales managers, farm managers, appraisers and area staff.

"These new roles will work directly with area teams to set the culture, direct and implement business plan objectives, drive growth and provide top-notch service to clients through a commitment of excellence at the highest ethical standard," said Ken Schmitt, senior vice president of farm and ranch management. "I am excited for the extra value that our regional vice presidents will bring to the farm management team at Farmers National Company by assisting in the execution of our business strategy, driving accountability through training, performance management, goal setting and to drive future growth of our farm and ranch management business."

Fitzgerald has served as vice president of FARM operations for the past 1.5 years where he directed the leadership of and support of the client relations manager, customers service team, FARM operations team and insurance business line. Prior to that, Fitzgerald worked as assistant vice president and area manager of FARM, and as a farm manager and associate real estate broker out of the Fremont, Neb., office.

He has been with Farmers National Company since 2013. Fitzgerald earned his bachelor of science and business administration/ag business degrees from the University of Nebraska Lincoln. He lives just outside of Omaha with his wife and two children.

"I am thrilled to team up with clients and staff across multiple regions and business areas to ensure we are providing the best landowner services possible," Fitzgerald said.

Janssen has been with Syngenta since 2008. Before becoming district manager with the company, he worked in sales and was a technical service agronomist. Janssen also worked as seed lead and precision ag specialist from 1998 to 2005 with Aspinwall Co-op. He has a master's of science degree in agronomy from Iowa State University. Janssen resides in Carroll with his wife and children.

"I am passionate about bringing solutions to clients to achieve their goals by enabling the people and expertise found with the Farmers National Company," Janssen said.

Employee-owned Farmers National Company is the nation's leading landowner services provider. Farmers National Company manages more than 5,000 farms and ranches in 30 states comprising more than 2 million acres. Over the last five years, Farmers National Company has sold 4,650 properties (1,640 at auction) and more than $3.25 billion of real estate.

