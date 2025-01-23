Farmhand Foundation Appoints Patagonia Alum Whitney Clapper as Executive Director

Tractor Beverage Company's initiative accelerates the transition to regenerative organic farming and sustainable food systems

OJAI, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Farmhand Foundation proudly announces Whitney Clapper as its new Executive Director. Whitney joins the organization with a remarkable community impact and sustainability background, bringing years of experience from her leadership roles at Patagonia.

As Executive Director, Whitney will oversee the Foundation's operations from Ojai, CA, working closely with local growers and stakeholders to advance the Foundation's mission: ensuring land thrives, growers prosper, and organic markets expand. Her leadership is pivotal for the Farmhand Foundation, founded in 2024 by Tractor Beverage Company with the vision of empowering farmers to break free from conventional practices and embrace organic and regenerative farming methods.

While at Patagonia, Whitney Clapper held several key roles, including leading Global Community Relations and Impact. She helped launch impactful programs such as the Footprint Chronicles, Patagonia Provisions, and the Regenerative Organic Alliance. Whitney's ability to connect diverse voices and build collective action has been a hallmark of her career, making her uniquely equipped to lead the Foundation's efforts.

"Farmhand has already given me a sense of returning home," Whitney shared. "The opportunity to work with growers, the local Chumash, and the greater community while honoring the land and contributing to a more sustainable and just food system feels like a natural extension of my life's work. I look forward to building on the incredible foundation that's been laid and creating lasting change for growers and the land."

"Whitney is exactly the leader we envisioned when creating the Farmhand Foundation," said Justin Herber, co-founder of the Farmhand Foundation. "Her deep experience in community-driven impact and her passion for creating real solutions make her the perfect person to guide us into this exciting new chapter. I couldn't be more confident in her ability to lead and amplify our mission."

The Farmhand Foundation, fueled by Tractor Beverage Company, is dedicated to supporting growers as they transition to organic farming. Its flagship Organic Transition Program, launching in 2025, will provide financial, technical, and educational support over the three-year certification process. The Foundation also plans to offer workshops, mentorship opportunities, and market-based solutions to ensure farmers have the tools they need to succeed.

About the Farmhand Foundation

Tractor Beverage Company is a proud business member of 1% for the Planet, dedicating a portion of its revenue to environmental causes. As an environmental partner of 1% for the Planet, the Farmhand Foundation advances regenerative and organic agriculture to build a more sustainable food system for future generations.

