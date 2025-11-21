Tractor Beverage Company Makes Retail Debut With Haymaker, Exclusively At Sprouts Farmers Market

One of foodservice's fastest-growing beverage brands enters grocery with a modern take on a centuries-old farmer's tonic

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractor Beverage Company, the farmer-founded, employee-owned brand behind the first and only USDA certified organic beverages served at scale in U.S. foodservice, today announces its first retail product: Haymaker, a USDA certified organic, apple cider vinegar-based sparkling tonic inspired by the original farmer's drink. Beginning January 2026, Sprouts Farmers Market will launch Haymaker exclusively nationwide, marking Tractor's entry into retail and extending the momentum of one of foodservice's fastest-growing brands.

Tractor Beverage Company's Haymaker revives a centuries-old farmer's tonic traditionally made with apple cider vinegar, ginger, and citrus - a drink created to refresh and sustain long days in the field. Tractor's modern interpretation brings that heritage forward with four bright, bold flavors: Apricot Peach, Citrus Ginger, Dragon Berry, and Passion Mango - each made with a full tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and only five grams of sugar.

"Tractor's growth has always been driven by doing things our way - building through foodservice, staying committed to organics, and letting the brand grow strong," said Kevin Sherman, Chief Executive Officer, Tractor Beverage Company. "Retail wasn't something we had our sights set on or rushed into. We knew this move would only make sense if we could do it in a way that stayed true to our heritage and soil-and-soul ethos. Haymaker is the perfect expression of that. It's inspired by the farmers who came before us, crafted with ingredients that come from living soil, and made to bring a little soul into everyday life. Bringing it to shelves with Sprouts, a retailer that shares our values and commitment to making organics accessible to all, makes this moment feel exactly right."

Reaching profitability this year proves the strength of Tractor's foodservice-first, "business as unusual" model, which has fueled steady expansion across the country. Today, Tractor pours its USDA certified organic, flavor-forward beverages at more than 10,000 locations, including restaurants like Chipotle, hospitals, colleges and universities, corporate campuses, and major entertainment venues through its partnership with AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. This growth reflects rising consumer demand for organic, low-sugar, mission-driven products, and clears the way for Tractor's move into a direct-to-consumer, cans-in-hands model.

Sprouts Farmers Market, long recognized for its leadership in natural and better-for-you offerings, will be the first retailer to carry Haymaker nationwide. The partnership reflects rising consumer demand for functional tonics, non-alcoholic options and values-led brands with transparency at their core.

"At Sprouts, we're passionate about offering delicious, differentiated products that help our customers live and eat better, and Tractor captures exactly that," said Kim Coffin, Sprouts Farmers Market's Chief Forager. "Tractor's bold, sparkling tonic is not only organic and non-GMO, it's also delightfully refreshing."

From the beginning, Tractor has worked to strengthen the organic food system, prioritizing farmer relationships, soil health and total transparency. The company created the Organic Impact Tracker to measure the environmental benefits of its efforts and, through the Farmhand Foundation and its 1% for the Planet commitment, it helps support farmers in their journeys towards organic practices. These efforts reflect Tractor's belief that better beverages start with better agriculture, and a responsibility to invest directly in the people and ecosystem that make it possible.

Grounded in a shared commitment to organics, transparency and farmers, Tractor and Spouts are aligned in both mission and mindset. Haymaker brings that vision to grocery shelves, offering shoppers a beverage built on real ingredients and real values.

About Tractor Beverage Company

Farmer-founded and employee-owned, Tractor is built on the belief that a better food system starts with the land—and the people who care for it. Every beverage is crafted with USDA Organic certified ingredients and a commitment to supporting soil health. We're here to make drinks that taste great, serve real impact, and help raise awareness for regenerative practices that nourish both the earth and the communities it sustains.

Through the Farmhand Foundation, we support growers in their transition to organic farming and work to expand the domestic supply chain, ensuring farmers prosper, ecosystems thrive, and the regenerative organic market continues to grow. And with our Organic Impact Tracker, we provide unprecedented transparency into the environmental benefits of organic sourcing, helping partners see the measurable difference every sip makes.

