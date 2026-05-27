FarmHouse Fresh® Launches "50 States for Equines" Live Telethon Supporting SAFE Act

Founder Shannon McLinden will sleep in a barn stall for four days while broadcasting live to rally support for protecting American horses and donkeys

MCKINNEY, Texas, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based, freshly-grown skincare brand FarmHouse Fresh® is turning its social platforms into a nationwide call to action with the launch of 50 States for Equines, a four-day live telethon dedicated to help end the slaughter pipeline for American horses and donkeys.

From May 28–31, 2026, FarmHouse Fresh® Founder & CEO Shannon McLinden will livestream three times daily from a barn stall to rally nationwide support for the SAFE Act (S775/HR1661), bipartisan legislation aimed at ending horse and donkey slaughter. The campaign will feature appearances from animal welfare advocates and organizations including the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), Animal Welfare Institute, and others.

Participants can message their senators through the campaign page asking them to support the SAFE Act, then upload proof of participation to enter daily giveaways featuring prizes worth up to $2,000, including SpaFinder gift cards, Mansfield International Robes, Asmar Equestrian Accessories, TheraFace Glo Red Light Masks, Comphy Co. luxury spa and hotel linens for home, a year of FarmHouse Fresh skincare, and more.

"I'm sleeping in a barn stall and not leaving until all 50 states speak up for horses and donkeys," said McLinden. "Every upload is an entry to win. Every voice moves our representatives."

The campaign arrives at a critical moment for the legislation. While the SAFE Act currently has overwhelming bipartisan support, with 230 cosponsors in the House, the companion legislation introduced in the Senate by Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) currently stands at eight cosponsors. According to Congressman Vern Buchanan who introduced the legislation in the House, 83% of Americans want to see horse slaughter permanently banned - reflecting our values as a nation to protect equines from this cruel ending. Unlike humane euthanasia by a veterinarian, transporting horses over our borders for slaughter is a terrible and traumatic journey, where many die in cramped trucks on the way, or suffer multiple blows and can remain conscious through dismemberment due to inadequate methods.

For FarmHouse Fresh®, the initiative is deeply personal. The brand operates a nonprofit animal sanctuary that rescues and rehabilitates horses, donkeys, goats, sheep, and other animals, with skincare purchases directly helping fund the organization's rescue efforts. The sanctuary is verified by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS), the leading accrediting body for animal sanctuaries worldwide.

Through 50 States for Equines, the brand hopes to mobilize both beauty consumers, animal lovers, and compassionate Americans around a shared cause.

For more information or to participate, visit: https://farmhousefreshgoods.com/pages/50statesforhorses

About FarmHouse Fresh®

FarmHouse Fresh® is a leader in fresh-grown skincare, residing in McKinney, Texas. The company's farm-to-table treatments are served through thousands of spas, hotels and luxury resorts around the world from Dallas to Dubai, being named among the favorite spa brands in the U.S. for over 14 years through American Spa Magazine's Professionals Choice Awards. The company focuses on growing fresh organic herbs through its certified organic farm, using sustainable hydroponic farming of microgreens. FarmHouse Fresh® is a favorite among celebrity makeup artists and their clients like Catherine Zeta-Jones and Reba McEntire.

Philanthropy is at the core of the company's sustainability promise, with the ranch headquarters doubling as a nonprofit farm animal sanctuary. The company received the 2024 Heroes Award from the Texas Humane Legislation Network for their contribution to animal welfare in the state. Every skincare purchase made helps animals in need – customers can track the product batch code on their jar to learn the stories of the animals directly impacted. FarmHouse Fresh® products can be purchased across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. Visit the website at www.farmhousefreshgoods.com.

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SOURCE FarmHouse Fresh