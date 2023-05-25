Farming Proverbs of China: The earth carries everything

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Great Wall New Media:

Farming proverbs crystallize the experience and wisdom the laboring people of China have accumulated through years of nature observation and meticulous crop cultivation. It is a farming operation manual that has been passed down by word of mouth. Although one saying contains a few words, it has been worked thoroughly after numerous revisions and tells profound truth.

Farming proverbs crystallize the experience and wisdom the laboring people of China have accumulated through years of nature observation and meticulous crop cultivation. It is a farming operation manual that has been passed down by word of mouth. Although one saying contains a few words, it has been worked thoroughly after numerous revisions and tells profound truth. For thousands of years, on this land, the Chinese laboring people have met and got to know each other and stood guard for one another and grown crops that they are proud of. They have explored ways for survival that conform to the law of nature. Farming proverbs are the testimony to the industrious labor of the sons and daughters of the Yellow Emperor and also the inheritance stories about the Chinese laboring people and the land they till.

SOURCE Great Wall New Media