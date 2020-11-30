Farmmi Participates in Shanghai International Health, Wellness and Fitness Expo

LISHUI, China, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced its participation in the Shanghai International Health, Wellness and Fitness Expo (the "Expo"), which was held from November 25 to 27, 2020. The Expo, the largest of its kind in Asia, included edible fungi in its featured products.

The Expo covered a total exhibition area of 54,000 square meters, with 452 national and international brands, gathering 43,076 domestic and international buyers.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "While we have done an excellent job closing sales opportunities in the new virtual world of 2020, it was exciting for us to get back in front of customers and partners at the Expo. The organizers put necessary safety controls in place to ensure the health of attendees. We thank them for their efforts in making this such a successful expo for all participants."

"With the improvement of living standards, people are becoming more particular about their health and diet. Farmmi is benefitting from inclusion and wider adoption of edible fungi, which are now a standard part of the new healthy diet structure. Low calorie bacteria with high protein, low fat and high efficacy are now recognized worldwide as nutritional, health foods," continued Ms. Zhang. "As a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products, Farmmi has the scale and strict controls to build upon customer demand growth worldwide."

Ms. Zhang concluded, "The Expo, which emphasized technology and innovation, served as an important platform for our company to meet customers, promote products, carry out industry exchanges and seek cooperation opportunities. This is fully in-line with our strategy to seek out and execute on increased business opportunities in both the domestic China market and worldwide."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. The Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market serves as a trading platform for Chinese geographical indication agricultural products and is a large platform for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

