Farmmi Welcomes Reopening of China's Oldest and Largest International Exhibition

LISHUI, China, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced it recently participated in China's oldest and largest international exhibition, the 133rd China Import and Export Fair (www.cantonfair.org.cn) from May 1-5, 2023.

Popularly known as the Canton Fair and typically held in Guangzhou, China, the preeminent international exhibition is one of the first mass scale exhibitions to resume following a three-year COVID hiatus. Founded in 1957, the famed Canton Fair is typically held twice a year, in the spring and autumn. It is an all-around international trade platform, showcasing an exhaustive list of products, supplies, devices, equipment across three distinct phases. In prior years, the Canton Fair has featured over 60,000 exhibition booths, and nearly 25,000 exhibitors, with top global retailers actively participating.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "We were very excited to participate in the 133rd Canton Fair. Having high visibility, international commerce events like this resume are import to our growth strategy. As in the past, we were able to meet with new and existing customers from across the globe. We held successful talks with our Israeli customers, which praised our products and services. We are also very pleased with the productive meetings we held with customers from the U.S., Canada, Germany, Dubai, Japan and Korea, to name a few."

"The resumption of this major international exhibition is another positive precursor for our anticipated business growth moving into the second half of 2023. We thank the host organization for all of its efforts in making this event a resounding success. We look forward to now moving many of the discussions we had into more formal revenue generating opportunities."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Established in 1998, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er, as well as other agricultural products. Farmmi sells its products both online and offline. For further information about the Company, please visit Farmmi's website.

Forward-Looking Statements

