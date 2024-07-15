Farnborough Airshow: Boeing Adapts Presence to Prioritize Factory Safety and Quality

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] has tailored its presence at the 2024 Farnborough International Airshow as the company focuses on strengthening safety and quality and meeting customer commitments, while also highlighting next generation technologies and capabilities.

"We are concentrated on implementing our comprehensive safety and quality plan and meeting our customer commitments. With these priorities in mind, we have reduced our commercial airplanes display and flight demonstrations at the show, and will focus on new technology, sustainability, security and services solutions," says Dr. Brendan Nelson AO, president of Boeing Global. "The best way to build trust is through high-quality performance in our factories, one airplane at a time."

Displays and Experiences

From June 22-26, airshow visitors to Boeing's exhibit will experience immersive and fully interactive product and technology displays spanning Boeing's portfolio, featuring:

Sustainability technologies, including the X-66 Sustainable Flight Demonstrator, Boeing ecoDemonstrator and Cascade data-visualization tool to inform decarbonization strategies

F-15 and other defense product and service experiences

Cabin products and demonstrations of Boeing's joint all-domain command and control and environmental modeling capabilities

Boeing's portfolio of freighter programs

A full-size 777X interior section highlighting the airplane's wider cabin, larger windows and spacious architecture. The 777X family has more than 480 orders from leading customers around the globe

Boeing-produced products on display will include:

F-15QA fighter jet with two differently configured aircraft performing aerial demonstrations

Qatar Airways 787-9 Dreamliner on static display

In the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) corral, a U.S. Air Force F-15E, U.S. Army AH-64E Apache, CH-47F Chinook and U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon

To schedule a guided tour of the 777X cabin interior at 12 p.m. on June 22, 23 or 24, or to visit the DoD corral, media should send name(s) and news organization to [email protected] by Friday, July 19.

Wisk Aero, a wholly-owned Boeing subsidiary, will exhibit its Generation 6 aircraft – the world's first all-electric, autonomous eVTOL air taxi. The four-seat aircraft promises to bring safe everyday flight to all once certified and in service.

Conference Speakers and Engagements

Boeing leaders will participate in the airshow conference agenda on topics including sustainability, future aerospace technologies and supply chain:

Todd Citron , Boeing Chief Technology Officer, will deliver a keynote address on next-generation technology on July 22 , 10:20 am at the Aerospace Global News (AGN) Theatre

, Boeing Chief Technology Officer, will deliver a keynote address on next-generation technology on , at the Aerospace Global News (AGN) Theatre Brad Surak , vice president of Boeing Digital Aviation Solutions, and Boeing Chief Sustainability Officer Brian Moran will speak on July 23 , 10:00 and 11:00 am respectively at the Aerospace Global Forum

, vice president of Boeing Digital Aviation Solutions, and Boeing Chief Sustainability Officer will speak on , 10:00 and respectively at the Aerospace Global Forum Ihssane Mounir , senior vice president for Global Supply Chain and Fabrication, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, will speak on July 23 , 12:30 pm at the McKinsey chalet

, senior vice president for Global Supply Chain and Fabrication, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, will speak on , at the McKinsey chalet Brian Yutko , Wisk Chief Executive Officer, will join a panel discussion on advanced air mobility at 11:45 am on July 23 in the AGN Theatre

Pioneers of Tomorrow

As an official partner of Pioneers of Tomorrow at Farnborough on Friday July 26, Boeing will host a series of talks dedicated to STEM outreach hosted in collaboration with UK-based charitable partner, Primary Engineer. The sessions will showcase routes and opportunities into aerospace careers.

Media Opportunities

Boeing will host these briefings for credentialed media at the Boeing Media Chalet:

Monday, July 22

1:30-2:30 pm

Commercial Product Briefing

Darren Hulst , Boeing vice president, Commercial Marketing

An update on Boeing's commercial product offerings.

Tuesday, July 23

9:30-10:30 am

Using Demonstrators to Innovate for a More Sustainable Future

Todd Citron , Boeing Chief Technology Officer

, Boeing Chief Technology Officer Brian Moran , Boeing Chief Sustainability Officer

, Boeing Chief Sustainability Officer Mike Sinnett , senior vice president and general manager, Product

Development, Boeing Commercial Airplanes

A look at Boeing's innovation and current demonstrator programs, including the X-66, Electrified Powertrain Flight Demonstration project (EPFD) and Boeing ecoDemonstrator.

Tuesday, July 23

12:00 -1:00 pm

Boeing F-15EX Program

Rob Novotney , BDS executive director, Fighters Business Development

, BDS executive director, Fighters Business Development Mathew Giese , F-15 chief test pilot

An examination of the advanced capabilities of the newest fighter jet for the USA, an overview of the international market outlook and a walk-through of the new flight demo from one of the pilots behind its creation.

Wednesday, July 24

10:45 -11:30 am

Boeing Vertical Lift – Winning Through Rotorcraft Transformation

Mark Ballew , BDS senior director, Vertical Lift Business Development

The briefing will cover Boeing's rotorcraft portfolio, including an update on the CH-47F Chinook, AH-64E Apache, MH-139 Greywolf, and V-22 Osprey programs and modernizations efforts.

In addition, Wisk CEO Brian Yutko will host two briefings during the show at the Wisk Pavilion (D010) Monday, July 22 11:00-11:30 am and Tuesday, July 23 10:30-11:00 am.

We will provide updates to our daily show schedule, customer announcements and media engagements via WhatsApp. If media would like to be added to the broadcast channel to receive these updates, please email [email protected] or text +44 7552 254770.

For more information about Boeing' presence at the show visit https://boeing.com/Farnborough and follow @boeing @boeingairplanes @boeingdefense @boeingEurope @boeingUK on X.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures, and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. The company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability, and community impact. Boeing has a UK workforce of over 4,000 people, including career starters, veterans and reserves across the country and has spent more than £13.7bn with over 950 UK-based suppliers since 2015.

