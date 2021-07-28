FARO Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

LAKE MARY, Fla., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader of 3D measurement, imaging, and realization solutions for the 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), and Public Safety Analytics markets, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"Second quarter demand reflected a return to seasonal growth, with broad based improvement across our served markets," stated Michael Burger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While demand recovers, we remain focused on creating opportunities to drive topline growth such as the expansion of our Digital Twin offering through the addition of Holobuilder's photogrammetry capabilities and our recently announced next generation Quantum Max ScanArm family of products, as well as further streamlining our operational cost structure with the recently announced shift to outsourced manufacturing."

Mr. Burger continued, "Through the combination of strategic initiatives implemented over the last two years and the investments we continue to make in our hardware, software and solution offerings to directly address our customer's workflow needs, we believe we are well positioned to drive strong operating leverage and long-term differentiation as the market grows."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

Total sales were $82.1 million for second quarter 2021 representing an 8% sequential quarterly increase when compared to $76.3 million in the first quarter 2021, and a 36% increase when compared with total sales of $60.6 million for second quarter 2020. The sequential sales increase represents typical market seasonality while the year over year growth was primarily a result of pandemic related softness in the prior year period. Similarly, new order bookings of $88.2 million increased 9% sequentially compared to $80.6 million in the first quarter 2021 and increased 44% when compared to $61.4 million for the second quarter 2020.

Gross margin was 55.4% for the second quarter 2021, as compared to 47.7% for the same prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 55.7% for the second quarter 2021 compared to 48.4% for the second quarter 2020. The annual increase in gross margin was primarily a result of higher volume compared to the prior year period.

Operating expenses were $46.1 million for the second quarter 2021, compared to $40.9 million for the same prior year period. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $41.8 million for the second quarter 2021 compared to $37.7 million for the second quarter 2020.

Net loss was $1.2 million, or $0.06 per share, for the second quarter 2021, as compared to a net loss of $8.9 million, or $0.50 per share, for the second quarter 2020. Non-GAAP net income was $2.2 million, or $0.12 per share, for the second quarter 2021 compared to Non-GAAP net loss of $6.3 million, or $0.36 per share, for the second quarter 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $6.5 million, or 7.9% of Non-GAAP total sales, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of negative $5.0 million, or 8.2% of Non-GAAP total sales, for the second quarter of 2020.

The Company's cash and short-term investments decreased $36.6 million to $133.3 million as of the end of the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to the $34 million acquisition of HoloBuilder which closed in the quarter. The Company remained debt-free.

* A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release. An additional explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (877) 876-9176 (U.S.) or +1 (785) 424-1669 (International) and using the passcode FARO. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at: https://www.faro.com/about-faro/investor-relations/events

A replay webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About FARO

For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to quickly and easily measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision and immediacy. For more information, visit http://www.faro.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains information about our financial results that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP total sales, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP other expense (income), net, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, exclude the GSA sales adjustment (as defined in the tables below), the impact of purchase accounting intangible amortization expense, stock-based compensation, imputed interest expense recorded related to the GSA Matter, restructuring charges, and other tax adjustments, and are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our historical operations and financial performance.

In addition, we present Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated as net loss before interest expense, net, income tax benefit and depreciation and amortization, excluding other expense (income), net, stock-based compensation, the GSA sales adjustment, and restructuring charges, as measures of our operating profitability. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net loss. We also present Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of Non-GAAP total sales.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with relevant period-to-period comparisons of our core operations using the same methodology that management employs in its review of the Company's operating results. These financial measures are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate a company's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to varying methods of calculation. The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about demand for and customer acceptance of FARO's products, FARO's product development and product launches, the anticipated benefits of FARO's acquisition of Holobuilder, FARO's growth, strategic and restructuring plans and initiatives, including but not limited to the additional restructuring charges expected to be incurred in connection with our restructuring plan and the timing and amount of cost savings and other benefits expected to be realized from the restructuring plan and other strategic initiatives, and FARO's growth potential and profitability. Statements that are not historical facts or that describe the Company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations, assumptions, strategies, or goals are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "is," "will" and similar expressions or discussions of FARO's plans or other intentions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to:

the Company's ability to realize the intended benefits of its undertaking to transition to a company that is reorganized around functions to improve the efficiency of its sales organization and to improve operational effectiveness;

the Company's ability to successfully integrate the acquired Holobuilder business, operations, assets and personnel;

the Company's inability to successfully execute its new strategic plan and restructuring plan, including but not limited to additional impairment charges and/or higher than expected severance costs and exit costs, and its inability to realize the expected benefits of such plans;

the Company's inability to realize the anticipated benefits of its partnership with Sanmina and to successfully transition its manufacturing operations to Sanmina's production facility;

the Company's potential loss of future government sales and potential impacts on customer and supplier relationships and on the Company's reputation that may result from the GSA matter;

development by others of new or improved products, processes or technologies that make the Company's products less competitive or obsolete;

the Company's inability to maintain its technological advantage by developing new products and enhancing its existing products;

declines or other adverse changes, or lack of improvement, in industries that the Company serves or the domestic and international economies in the regions of the world where the Company operates and other general economic, business, and financial conditions;

the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions;

the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and

other risks detailed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 that was filed on February 17, 2021 .

Forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 Sales













Product $ 60,275



$ 42,259



$ 114,910



$ 98,784

Service 21,835



18,305



43,531



41,295

Total sales 82,110



60,564



158,441



140,079

Cost of Sales













Product 25,455



21,333



50,259



44,399

Service 11,173



10,335



22,293



22,911

Total cost of sales 36,628



31,668



72,552



67,310

Gross Profit 45,482



28,896



85,889



72,769

Operating Expenses













Selling, general and administrative 33,594



30,036



66,942



66,360

Research and development 11,760



10,186



23,733



20,601

Restructuring costs 779



636



2,303



14,324

Total operating expenses 46,133



40,858



92,978



101,285

Loss from operations (651)



(11,962)



(7,089)



(28,516)

Other (income) expense













Interest expense, net 39



212



49



246

Other expense (income), net 883



117



(732)



590

Loss before income tax benefit (1,573)



(12,291)



(6,406)



(29,352)

Income tax benefit (397)



(3,359)



(2,009)



(5,597)

Net loss $ (1,176)



$ (8,932)



$ (4,397)



$ (23,755)

Net loss per share - Basic $ (0.06)



$ (0.50)



$ (0.24)



$ (1.34)

Net loss per share - Diluted $ (0.06)



$ (0.50)



$ (0.24)



$ (1.34)

Weighted average shares - Basic 18,161,110



17,747,739



18,133,368



17,710,014

Weighted average shares - Diluted 18,161,110



17,747,739



18,133,368



17,710,014



FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2021 (unaudited)

December 31,

2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 133,337



$ 185,633

Accounts receivable, net 59,966



64,616

Inventories, net 51,433



47,391

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,978



26,295

Total current assets 271,714



323,935

Non-current assets:





Property, plant and equipment, net 21,578



23,091

Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,356



26,107

Goodwill 81,702



57,541

Intangible assets, net 24,252



13,301

Service and sales demonstration inventory, net 31,477



31,831

Deferred income tax assets, net 47,251



47,450

Other long-term assets 2,251



2,336

Total assets $ 503,581



$ 525,592

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 14,115



$ 14,121

Accrued liabilities 28,255



42,593

Income taxes payable 1,166



3,442

Current portion of unearned service revenues 40,098



39,149

Customer deposits 4,496



2,807

Lease liabilities 5,235



5,835

Total current liabilities 93,365



107,947

Unearned service revenues - less current portion 21,885



21,757

Lease liabilities - less current portion 19,962



22,131

Deferred income tax liabilities 674



787

Income taxes payable - less current portion 9,250



11,583

Other long-term liabilities 1,083



1,084

Total liabilities 146,219



165,289

Shareholders' equity:





Common stock - par value $.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 19,557,240 and 19,384,350 issued, respectively; 18,174,873 and 17,990,707 outstanding, respectively 20



19

Additional paid-in capital 294,490



287,979

Retained earnings 109,111



113,508

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,467)



(10,160)

Common stock in treasury, at cost; 1,382,367 and 1,393,643 shares, respectively (30,792)



(31,043)

Total shareholders' equity 357,362



360,303

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 503,581



$ 525,592



FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 Cash flows from:





Operating activities:





Net loss $ (4,397)



$ (23,755)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 6,289



7,209

Stock-based compensation 5,377



4,345

Provisions for bad debts, net of recoveries (43)



680

Loss on disposal of assets 86



299

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 1,640



479

Deferred income tax benefit (2,009)



(2,404)

Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Decrease (Increase) in:





Accounts receivable 3,964



26,180

Inventories (7,495)



892

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (982)



11,347

(Decrease) Increase in:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (13,525)



(1,395)

Income taxes payable (2,310)



(5,058)

Customer deposits 1,723



384

Unearned service revenues (627)



(3,139)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (12,309)



16,064

Investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (2,072)



(1,533)

Proceeds from asset sales —



643

Proceeds from sale of investments —



25,000

Payments for intangible assets (1,780)



(673)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (33,908)



—

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (37,760)



23,437

Financing activities:





Payments on finance leases (167)



(160)

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (3,779)



(2,409)

Proceeds from issuance of stock related to stock option exercises 5,165



3,854

Net cash provided by financing activities 1,219



1,285

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,446)



(720)

(Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (52,296)



40,066

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 185,633



133,634

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 133,337



$ 173,700



FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Total sales, as reported $ 82,110



$ 60,564



$ 158,441



$ 140,079

GSA sales adjustment (1) —



608



—



608

Non-GAAP total sales $ 82,110



$ 61,172



$ 158,441



$ 140,687

















Gross profit, as reported $ 45,482



$ 28,896



$ 85,889



$ 72,769

GSA sales adjustment (1) —



608



—



608

Stock-based compensation (2) 214



93



280



364

Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 214



701



280



972

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 45,696



$ 29,597



$ 86,169



$ 73,741

Gross margin, as reported 55.4 %

47.7 %

54.2 %

51.9 % Non-GAAP gross margin 55.7 %

48.4 %

54.4 %

52.4 %















Selling, general and administrative, as reported $ 33,594



$ 30,036



$ 66,942



$ 66,360

Stock-based compensation (2) (2,526)



(1,617)



(4,208)



(3,140)

Purchase accounting intangible amortization (188)



(120)



(373)



(244)

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 30,880



$ 28,299



$ 62,361



$ 62,976

















Research and development, as reported $ 11,760



$ 10,186



$ 23,733



$ 20,601

Stock-based compensation (2) (543)



(459)



(889)



(841)

Purchase accounting intangible amortization (313)



(327)



(641)



(728)

Non-GAAP research and development $ 10,904



$ 9,400



$ 22,203



$ 19,032

















Operating expenses, as reported $ 46,133



$ 40,858



$ 92,978



$ 101,285

Stock-based compensation (2) (3,069)



(2,076)



(5,097)



(3,981)

Restructuring costs (3) (779)



(636)



(2,303)



(14,324)

Purchase accounting intangible amortization (501)



(447)



(1,014)



(972)

Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses (4,349)



(3,159)



(8,414)



(19,277)

Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 41,784



$ 37,699



$ 84,564



$ 82,008

















Loss from operations, as reported $ (651)



$ (11,962)



$ (7,089)



$ (28,516)

Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 214



701



280



972

Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 4,349



3,159



8,414



19,277

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 3,912



$ (8,102)



$ 1,605



$ (8,267)

















Other expense (income), net, as reported $ 922



$ 329



$ (683)



$ 836

Interest expense increase due to GSA sales adjustment (1) —



(249)



—



(398)

Non-GAAP adjustments to other expense (income), net —



(249)



—



(398)

Non-GAAP other expense (income), net $ 922



$ 80



$ (683)



$ 438

















Net loss, as reported $ (1,176)



$ (8,932)



$ (4,397)



$ (23,755)

Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 214



701



280



972

Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 4,349



3,159



8,414



19,277

Non-GAAP adjustments to other (income) expense, net —



249



—



398

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,144)



(1,505)



(2,622)



(3,638)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,243



$ (6,328)



$ 1,675



$ (6,746)

















Net loss per share - Diluted, as reported $ (0.06)



$ (0.50)



$ (0.24)



$ (1.34)

GSA sales adjustment (1) —



0.03



—



0.03

Stock-based compensation (2) 0.18



0.12



0.30



0.24

Restructuring costs (3) 0.04



0.04



0.13



0.82

Purchase accounting intangible amortization 0.02



0.03



0.05



0.06

Interest expense increase due to GSA sales adjustment (1) —



0.01



—



0.02

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.06)



(0.09)



(0.15)



(0.21)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - Diluted $ 0.12



$ (0.36)



$ 0.09



$ (0.38)





(1) Late in the fourth quarter of 2018, during an internal review we preliminarily determined that certain of our pricing practices may have resulted in the U.S. Government being overcharged under our General Services Administration ("GSA") Federal Supply Schedule contracts (the "Contracts") (the "GSA Matter"). During the six months ended June 30, 2020, we reduced our total sales by $0.6 million (the "GSA sales adjustment") and recorded imputed interest expense of $0.2 million related to the GSA Matter. Effective as of February 25, 2021, as a result of the review, we entered into a settlement agreement with the GSA and have paid in full and final satisfaction of any and all claims, causes of actions, appeals and the like, including damages, costs, attorney's fees and interest arising under or related to the GSA Matter. (2) We exclude stock-based compensation, which is non-cash, from the non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that such exclusion provides a better comparison of results of ongoing operations for current and future periods with such results from past periods. (3) On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a global restructuring plan (the "Restructuring Plan"), which is intended to support our strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and ensure that we are appropriately structured and resourced to deliver increased and sustainable value to our shareholders and customers. In connection with the Restructuring Plan, during the first half 2020 and 2021 we recorded a pre-tax charge of approximately $14.3 million and $2.3 million, respectively, primarily consisting of severance and related benefits.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Net loss $ (1,176)



$ (8,932)



$ (4,397)



$ (23,755)

Interest expense, net 39



212



49



246

Income tax benefit (397)



(3,359)



(2,009)



(5,597)

Depreciation and amortization 3,099



3,520



6,289



7,279

EBITDA 1,565



(8,559)



(68)



(21,827)

Other expense (income), net 883



117



(732)



590

Stock-based compensation 3,283



2,169



5,377



4,345

GSA sales adjustment (1) —



608



—



608

Restructuring costs (2) 779



636



2,303



14,324

Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,510



$ (5,029)



$ 6,880



$ (1,960)

Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) 7.9 %

(8.2) %

4.3 %

(1.4) %



(1) Late in the fourth quarter of 2018, during an internal review we preliminarily determined that certain of our pricing practices may have resulted in the U.S. Government being overcharged under our General Services Administration ("GSA") Federal Supply Schedule contracts (the "Contracts") (the "GSA Matter"). During the six months ended June 30, 2020, we reduced our total sales by $0.6 million (the "GSA sales adjustment") and recorded imputed interest expense of $0.2 million related to the GSA Matter. Effective as of February 25, 2021, as a result of the review, we entered into a settlement agreement with the GSA and have paid in full and final satisfaction of any and all claims, causes of actions, appeals and the like, including damages, costs, attorney's fees and interest arising under or related to the GSA Matter (2) On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a global restructuring plan (the "Restructuring Plan"), which is intended to support our strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and ensure that we are appropriately structured and resourced to deliver increased and sustainable value to our shareholders and customers. In connection with the Restructuring Plan, during the first half 2020 and 2021 we recorded a pre-tax charge of approximately $14.3 million and $2.3 million, respectively, primarily consisting of severance and related benefits. (3) Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Non-GAAP total sales, which adjusts for the GSA sales adjustment.

TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SALES DISAGGREGATED BY GEOGRAPHY (UNAUDITED)



For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Total sales to external customers













Americas (1) $ 33,702



$ 25,777



$ 66,251



$ 61,367

EMEA (1) 26,474



16,720



51,928



40,410

APAC (1) 21,934



18,067



40,262



38,302



$ 82,110



$ 60,564



$ 158,441



$ 140,079





(1) Regions represent North America and South America (Americas); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia-Pacific (APAC).

