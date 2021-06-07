FARO Expands Digital Twin Product Suite - Acquires HoloBuilder, Inc.

HoloBuilder brings to FARO its leading photogrammetry-based 3D platform, which delivers hardware agnostic image capture, registration and viewing to the fast-growing Digital Twin market. With an initial focus on Construction Management, HoloBuilder's technology platform provides general contractors a solution to efficiently capture and virtually manage construction progress using off-the-shelf 360° cameras.

HoloBuilder's SaaS platform will add fast and easy reality-capture photo documentation and added remote access capability to FARO's highly-accurate 3D point cloud-based laser scanning to create the industry's first end-to-end Digital Twin solution—all without leaving the FARO ecosystem. The combined solution will provide comprehensive scanning and image management capabilities for the Digital Twin market including robotic assembly 3D simulation, construction management, facilities operations and management, and incident pre-planning.

"The high-value that digitalization brings to the AEC and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) industries creates significant market opportunity for FARO," stated Michael Burger, FARO President and CEO. "The addition of HoloBuilder to our offering accelerates the reality of a true end-to-end Digital Twin solution and advances our strategic objective of increased recurring revenue through market share gains in this large and growing segment."

"HoloBuilder and FARO together furthers our vision of digitizing the physical world to enable process automation and workflow optimization," added Mostafa Akbari-Hochberg, HoloBuilder President & Founder. "The powerful combination of high accuracy laser scanning with real-time 360° photo capture and collaboration will empower both Company's customer bases with a comprehensive Digital Twin solution."

Under terms of the agreement, HoloBuilder shareholders received a cash payment of $34 million. As of April 30, 2021, HoloBuilder had $4.0 million in annual recurring revenue with a compounded annual growth rate of nearly 75% since 2019. The transaction closed on June 4 and was funded with available cash reserves. Alantra acted as exclusive financial adviser to HoloBuilder.

About FARO

For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit www.faro.com.

About HoloBuilder

As a pioneer in its space, HoloBuilder is a San Francisco-based technology firm that designs, develops, and sells enterprise software, making use of 360° photos, machine vision, and artificial intelligence. HoloBuilder has customers in over 35 countries and, to date, users have documented more than 28,000 projects. For more information, visit www.holobuilder.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains information about our financial results that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP total sales, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP other expense, net, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, exclude the GSA sales adjustment (as defined in the tables below), the impact of purchase accounting intangible amortization expense, stock-based compensation, advisory fees incurred related to the GSA Matter (as defined in the tables below), imputed interest expense recorded related to the GSA Matter, costs incurred in connection with our executive officer transitions, including severance costs, sign-on bonuses and relocation costs, charges increasing our reserve for excess and obsolete inventory, product recall charges, restructuring charges, strategic impairment charges and write-offs, the impairment charge related to our equity investment in present4D GmbH, contingent consideration fair value adjustment, and other tax adjustments, and are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our historical operations and financial performance.

In addition, we present EBITDA, which is calculated as net (loss) income before interest (income) expense, net, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated as EBITDA, excluding loss on foreign currency transactions, the GSA sales adjustment, stock-based compensation, advisory fees incurred related to the GSA Matter, costs incurred in connection with our executive officer transitions, including severance costs, sign-on bonuses and relocation costs, charges increasing our reserve for excess and obsolete inventory, product recall charges, restructuring charges, strategic impairment charges and write-offs, the impairment charge related to our equity investment in present4D GmbH, and contingent consideration fair value adjustment, as measures of our operating profitability. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net (loss) income. We also present Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of Non-GAAP total sales.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with relevant period-to-period comparisons of our core operations using the same methodology that management employs in its review of the Company's operating results. These financial measures are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate a company's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to varying methods of calculation. The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about demand for and customer acceptance of FARO's products, FARO's product development and product launches, FARO's growth, strategic and restructuring plans and initiatives, including but not limited to the additional restructuring charges expected to be incurred in connection with our restructuring plan and the timing and amount of cost savings and other benefits expected to be realized from the restructuring plan and other strategic initiatives, and FARO's growth potential and profitability. Statements that are not historical facts or that describe the Company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations, assumptions, strategies, or goals are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "is," "will" and similar expressions or discussions of FARO's plans or other intentions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

the Company's ability to realize the intended benefits of its undertaking to transition to a company that is reorganized around functions to improve the efficiency of its sales organization and to improve operational effectiveness;



the Company's inability to successfully execute its new strategic plan and restructuring plan, including but not limited to additional impairment charges and/or higher than expected severance costs and exit costs, and its inability to realize the expected benefits of such plans;



development by others of new or improved products, processes or technologies that make the Company's products less competitive or obsolete;



the Company's inability to maintain its technological advantage by developing new products and enhancing its existing products;



declines or other adverse changes, or lack of improvement, in industries that the Company serves or the domestic and international economies in the regions of the world where the Company operates and other general economic, business, and financial conditions;



the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions;



the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and



other risks detailed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 that was filed on February 17, 2021 .

Forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

