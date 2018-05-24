FARO® Introduces As-Built™ Software Platform for 3D Digital Modeling

This comprehensive and innovative platform seamlessly integrates processed 3D data coming from the FARO SCENE software platform and can then support point cloud modelling (i.e. the set of data points acquired by a 3D laser scanner that are then displayed as a visual representation of an object or area) for the latest 2019 Autodesk design tools. The FARO As-Built platform offers three powerful options:

As-Built™ for AutoCAD ® Software

As-Built™ for Autodesk ® Revit ®

As-Built™ Suite - includes both As-Built for AutoCAD® Software and As-Built for Autodesk® Revit®

The full functionality of PointSense for AutoCAD solutions, all previous standalone AutoCAD plug-ins and PointSense for Revit, respectively are now migrated into the As-Built platform. Additionally, As-Built is available across a broad series of languages, including French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, English and German.

As-Built for AutoCAD Software

Users now have access to a common graphical user interface that provides a single entry point for all FARO features and functionality across the entire AutoCAD platform. This enables new users to get up to speed quickly and immediately begin to leverage the power of As-Built. Unique Performance and Value: AEC professionals benefit from a single point cloud-modelling platform that not only offers versatile tools that span different industries such as Architecture, Civil/Survey, Oil & Gas, and Facility Management but also total stations and UAV sensors. There is no longer a need to purchase or support separate total station software. Additionally, it is now easy to combine a terrestrial view with an aerial view that provides an even better digital representation of the real world.

As-Built for Autodesk Revit

Confidence in Accuracy: As-Built for Autodesk Revit , like its predecessor PointSense for Revit, accelerates Scan-To-BIM workflows and includes powerful features such as surface analysis by Levels of Accuracy standards as defined by the U.S. Institute of Building Documentation, which enables users to more confidently validate the accuracy of the as-built model compared to the relevant point cloud.

"We have been uniquely focused on delivering 3D digital modeling solutions that address the key pain points of AEC professionals; specifically waste and project delays that lower productivity and increase operational costs," stated Andreas Gerster, Vice President Global Construction BIM. "As-Built is both a powerful tool for Autodesk users who use FARO Focus and Freestyle solutions and also for other 3rd party 3D imaging hardware products."

About FARO

FARO is the world's most trusted source for 3D measurement, imaging and realization technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software for the following vertical markets:

3D Factory - High-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes and 3D vision for both control and measurement to the manufacturing floor through 3D sensors and custom solutions

Construction BIM - 3D capture of as-built construction projects and factories to document complex structures and perform quality control, planning and preservation

Public Safety Forensics - Capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel

Product Design - Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication

FARO's global headquarters is located in Lake Mary, Florida. The Company also has a technology center and manufacturing facility consisting of approximately 90,400 square feet located in Exton, Pennsylvania containing research and development, manufacturing and service operations of our FARO Laser Tracker and FARO Cobalt Array Imager product lines. The Company's European regional headquarters is located in Stuttgart, Germany and its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters is located in Singapore. FARO has other offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Switzerland, India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

