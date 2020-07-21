FARO® Releases First Fully Integrated High-Accuracy Indoor Mobile Laser Scanner: Focus Swift

As its name suggests, Swift is fast. Depending on accuracy requirements, the innovative device is capable of taking mobile scans of large complex areas up to 10 times faster than traditional static scans. Swift is powered by revolutionary FARO SCENE software that automatically processes data from the Focus and ScanPlan 2D mapper into accurate 3D point clouds. Users can also directly import these data sets into any CAD system to simplify their modeling plan with automated processes and optimize their scan to BIM workflow.

"In the mobile mapping space, there are handheld devices, wearable backpack products and bulky vehicle-bound systems," said Oliver Buerkler, senior product manager at FARO. "Swift is the first lightweight, highly versatile alternative that delivers the best of all worlds to maximize efficiency."

Swift's intuitive easy-to-use functionality, simple push operation and continuous cable-free operation means operators can work faster and smarter, while delivering better quality scans that reduce on-scene processing time. The interface is compatible to run on any mobile device so users have real-time awareness of how much job has been completed. Swift is compact for transport with only two carry-on sized cases, and the carbon fiber tripod and three-wheeled vehicle can be easily folded for travel.

"We tested the new Swift and it's a seamless union of advanced high-speed imaging technology, innovative cloud-based software and intuitive design," said Mark Mitchell, VP of Technology, 4D Concepts. "In my view, this device has the potential to set the industry standard for affordable, high-precision indoor 3D scanning technology."

