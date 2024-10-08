FARO Releases New Edition to its Portable CMM Series - FARO Quantum X

New arm series increases accuracy and boosts user confidence

LAKE MARY, Fla., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO) has announced the release of the Quantum X FaroArm Series of portable coordinate measurement machines. The Quantum X Series offers an up to 15% increase in accuracy compared to previous Quantum Max FaroArms, with probing and scanning designed to improve manufacturing efficiency in a configurable and scalable solution.

"The Quantum X Series unlocks a range of 3D metrology opportunities for the manufacturing sector," FARO President & CEO Peter Lau said. "We are excited about this latest addition to our 3D metrology portfolio; it is another step forward in the technology we helped pioneer. As we've done for over 40 years, FARO is setting the performance bar high to help our customers stay at the forefront of their industries."

The series includes FaroArms designed to meet various manufacturing needs, including quality control and product design. Different versions are available in 5 lengths, ranging from 2 to 4 meters, each offering varying degrees of usability for greater flexibility. When paired with the compatible FARO 8-Axis Max integrated rotary worktable, measurement time is reduced by up to 40%.

Using FARO's range of Laser Line Probes (LLPs), users can easily convert the contact probe arm into a non-contact scanning arm and swap between LLPs without requiring recalibration.

Quantum X is now available in all regions, and customers can book a demonstration on FARO.com.

About FARO

For more than 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit www.faro.com.

