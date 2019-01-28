FARO® Releases SCENE 2019 for Advanced 3D Reality Capture

Process Scans Up to 50% Faster A breakthrough FARO innovation in SCENE 2019 allows the laser scanner CPU (Central Processing Unit) to be leveraged at nearly 100% of capacity and reduces scan processing time by up to 50%. Additionally, this efficiency scales up accordingly as additional CPU cores are added.

Significantly Reduce Clean up

Another FARO innovation, Moving Objects Filter, enables automated ghosting or easy removal of undesirable objects moving through a scene e.g. people or vehicles. This significantly reduces data cleanup time and effort for unwanted items.

Easily Merge Scans from Different Locations

Advanced new functionality now enables a section of a point cloud to be exported from SCENE into FARO Zone 3D software, or other 3rd party software packages, where they can be displayed in color and manipulated as a 3D model. It is now much easier to merge scans for FARO Zone 3D from different locations. For example, in a crash reconstruction, a user can first scan the roadway where a crash occurred, scan the vehicles at the impound lot and then integrate the meshed point clouds in FARO Zone 3D.

"We can create some of the fastest 3D reality capture equipment in the world, but it has limited value if the data captured is cumbersome and slow to process," stated Andreas Gerster, Vice President Construction BIM. "FARO continues to uniquely innovate in this area in SCENE 2019 with the introduction of artificial intelligence to filter out moving objects, expansion of the software's flexibility and quantifiable, advanced workflow improvements."

About FARO

FARO is the world's most trusted source for 3D measurement, imaging and realization technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software for the following vertical markets:

3D Manufacturing - High-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes

Construction BIM - 3D capture of as-built construction projects and factories to document complex structures and perform quality control, planning and preservation

Public Safety Forensics - Capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel

3D Design - Capture and edit part geometries or environments for design purposes in product development, computer graphics and dental and medical applications

Photonics - Develop and market galvanometer-based laser measurement products and solutions

FARO's global headquarters is located in Lake Mary, Florida. The Company also has a technology center and manufacturing facility consisting of approximately 90,400 square feet located in Exton, Pennsylvania containing research and development, manufacturing and service operations of our FARO Laser Tracker and FARO Cobalt Array Imager product lines. The Company's European regional headquarters is located in Stuttgart, Germany and its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters is located in Singapore. FARO has other offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Switzerland, India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

