Farouk Systems, Inc. Sustains Growth and Global Expansion in 2020

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farouk Systems, Inc. (FSI), a trusted company for the latest beauty and personal care products for both men and women, experienced a banner year in 2020 with a 30% increase in sales due to opening several new divisions. These included BioSilk® Health + Beauty, CHI Footwear and the purchase of Exonda Salon Tools GmbH. Despite COVID-19, Founder and Chairman Dr. Farouk Shami re-invented the company's potential by using its many strengths and talents to carry FSI through 2020 in records ways.

When COVID-19 hit our shores, Dr. Shami, along with Dr. Roy Joseph, Farouk Systems' Vice President of Research and Development, worked on suppling Americans with products to protect themselves against the virus. The result led to the formation of a new division called BioSilk® Health + Beauty which started with hand sanitizer and then expanded to produce a full line of anti-bacterial products with organic Aloe for the hands, body and hair. Aloe based hand sanitizers were created under the CHI® Haircare brand name as well. This organic aloe is grown on FSI's own farmland. In fact, the Texas Department of Agriculture certified the company's CHI® Natural Gardens as Organic for Aloe Vera in 2020.

Once the hand sanitizer was completed and approved, the company donated millions of dollars of it to the cities, first responders, medical personnel and citizens of Texas. To ensure quality and protection, they were also was nursed approved and the company initiated donations of their anti-bacterial products to nurses across the country. FSI did not stop there but continued throughout 2020 with a mission of giving back. They offered CHI® and BioSilk® products to women's homeless shelters, the elderly, churches, schools, food banks, community programs and youth organizations. Donations toppled over $15 Million for the year.

As the pandemic grew, FSI went into yet another area of protection by creating CHI® Life. This line included the launches of a UV Light Lamp and Handheld UV Light Wand as well as an Automatic Dispenser for Hand Sanitizer and Soap.

As Farouk Systems completed its goal of creating and manufacturing a full set of anti-bacterial products and devices, they still expanded their beauty offerings and innovations as normal. This resulted in:

Purchasing Exonda Salon Tools GmbH, a leading international supplier of high-quality hairdressing tools that are "Made in Germany " to expand their hair tool offerings. A recent successful launch included the CHI Lava 2.0 at the end of 2020

CHI & LG Create 1st Hair Color Machine in the world called The ColorMaster to instantly create over 30,000 formulations & dispense perfectly mixed hair color in under 2 minutes!

Launching the Beyond Glow Botanical Skincare with their partners LG Household and Health Care, Ltd.

Creating the company's own Clean Beauty Campaign

Launching ProCHI.com, a platform for professional hairdressers as well as digital education and webinars totaling over 5,142 classes

Expanding into the world of fashion by creating a line of graphene and anti-bacterial sneakers for their CHI® Footwear division. The line encompasses both ceramic and graphene technology, helps to kill bacteria, reduce odor and provide comfort and protection while energizing your feet.

In addition, FSI's tools and styling products secured multiple beauty awards from Allure, SELF, and Refinery29 to name a few plus achieving viral status on TikTok with their CHI® Spin N Curl. They also launched items like the CHI® Lava 2.0, CHI® Volumizer 4-in-1 Blowout Brush, CHI® Spin N Curl Pro, CHI® Spin N Curl Compact, CHI® Aromatherapy Line, CHI® Hemp Bleach Bond & Seal and BioSilk® Tahitian Vanilla.

After an amazing 2020, what is next in 2021?

More than ever, Farouk Systems will demonstrate its creative geniuses by launching a series of new hair color products like CHI® Chroma Paint. New launches will also include CHI® Vibes for the young at heart, CHI® Man, new CHI® tools utilizing German engineering and BioSilk® Health + Beauty line extensions. Plus, stay tuned as Dr. Shami begins work on an Organic Aloe vitamin concentrate for an overall, healthier body.

According to Dr. Farouk Shami, "Without a doubt, Farouk Systems, Inc. will surpass all expectations in the years to come. Our staff, chemists, sales and marketing will deliver whatever the need or want is."

