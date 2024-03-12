Farris, Riley & Pitt Attorney Darius Crayton Named Partner

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Farris, Riley & Pitt, a personal injury law firm with offices in Birmingham, Ala. and Peachtree Corners, Ga., is pleased to announce the promotion of Darius Crayton to the position of Partner within the firm.

Darius focuses his personal injury practice on serving clients who have been impacted by car accidents, wrongful death, truck accidents, medical malpractice, slip and falls, motorcycle accidents, nursing home abuse, bus accidents and workplace injuries.

"Darius embodies every value that Farris, Riley & Pitt strives to uphold," Founding Partner Kirby Farris said. "He serves our clients and community with unwavering integrity, compassion, and a commitment to obtain justice for those who have been harmed by someone else's negligence."

Prior to joining Farris, Riley & Pitt, Darius represented clients who were victims of work-based discrimination and wrongful termination before serving as a deputy district attorney in Jefferson County. After nearly 10 years of practicing law, Darius brings a wealth of trial experience and legal knowledge to the pursuit of obtaining fairness and justice for personal injury clients.

"We are delighted to name Darius as a Partner with our firm," said Partner Ken Riley. "Day-in and day-out, Darius passionately demonstrates his desire and ability to represent our clients when they need us the most."

Darius received his bachelor's degree in both Economics and Political Science from Mississippi State University in Starkville, Mississippi. He then earned his juris doctorate from the University of Alabama School of Law, where he was an active member of the school's national trial advocacy team.

Darius is currently licensed to practice law in the state of Alabama and in all federal district courts within the state. He is also licensed to practice in the state of Tennessee.

About the firm:

Farris, Riley & Pitt is a full-service plaintiff's firm based in Birmingham, Alabama. Farris, Riley & Pitt has represented clients affected by a wide range of personal injury or serious accidents in the state of Alabama and beyond for more than 27 years. If you or someone you know needs legal services, contact Farris, Riley & Pitt by calling 205-324-1212 or by email at [email protected] . For more information, visit the firm's website at deliveringjustice.com .

