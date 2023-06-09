Fashion and innovation celebrated in Stockholm

News provided by

H&M Foundation

09 Jun, 2023, 09:45 ET

STOCKHOLM, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The H&M Foundation, which is aiming to speed up the transformation of the textile industry, brought together brands, suppliers, academia, innovators, NGOs, investors, and industry decisionmakers at the Open Perspectives event to share knowledge, initiate collaborations and take action for a socially inclusive and planet positive fashion future. Professor Johan Rockström held an inspiring opening speech, followed by panels about systems change within the industry and what part innovation can play in that change.

Continue Reading
GCA 2023 winners and Karl-Johan Persson (PRNewsfoto/H&M Foundation)
GCA 2023 winners and Karl-Johan Persson (PRNewsfoto/H&M Foundation)

In the evening all 350 guests gathered at Stockholm City Hall, where the Nobel Prize is held, to award and celebrate the new winners of Global Change Award. GCA Alumni, Amit Gautam from TextileGenisis, opened the ceremony with a personal keynote about the ups and downs of being a start-up and what winning the GCA has meant for him and his team. This year, there's a wide range of solutions among the ten winners and many of them are focusing on both people and planet. One of the winning ideas, PhycoLabs from Brazil, transforms seaweed into regenerative fabrics and sources the miracle organism from farming communities along Brazil's vast coastline. The output? A traceable and regenerative material that improves the health of the planet – and the wealth of its traditional communities. Another winning team, Tereform from the US, is making is possible to break down waste textiles and reassemble it into new materials, even if they contain challenging additives such as spandex. As opposed to conventional mechanical and chemical recycling methods, Tereform uses an oxidation process that makes the fibre stronger and cost competitive.

The Global Change Award brings fashion and innovation together and Adwoa Aboah didn't disappoint when she handed out an award to one of this year's GCA winners. The model and activist stepped onto the GCA blue carpet wearing a draped bustier dress, custom made by H&M. The grey, silky satin is made of 100% organic silk and her jewellery is made of recycled brass.

Watch the Open Perspectives event here: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/h-%26-m-foundation_activity-7072528139268104192-2GCx?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

More information and images from the Global Change Award Ceremony here: https://hmfoundation.bynder.com/web/13c51d51da39b6cb/global-change-award-ceremony-2023---press/

Contact:  
Jasmina Sofić
Media Relations Responsible
+46 (0)73 465 59 59 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2097814/H_M_Foundation_GCA_2023.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030483/4079521/HM_Foundation_Logo.jpg

SOURCE H&M Foundation

Also from this source

La Fondation H&M double le montant de la subvention du Global Change Award et le nombre de lauréats pour accélérer la transformation de l'industrie textile

H&M Foundation duplica la subvención y los ganadores del GCA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.