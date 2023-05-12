Fashion Company DeFacto attends ShopTalk2023 in Barcelona

"To be ahead, you must invest in technology and digitalization today."

BARCELONA, Spain, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fashion company DeFacto participated in ShopTalkEurope 2023, held from May 9th to 11th, 2023 in Barcelona. Önder Şenol, Online General Manager of DeFacto, announced at the event that the company's JUMP UP project, which promotes digitalization, is expected to triple the company's productivity.

DeFacto's Online General Manager Önder Senol shares insights on digital transformation strategies at ShopTalkEurope 2023. (PRNewsfoto/MOD FACTUM GMBH FOR DE FACTO)

ShopTalk, launched in the USA in 2016, is considered the world's largest platform for retail developments and innovations. Over 3,000 participants, including retail and technology companies, as well as brand professionals and analysts, present the latest trends and exchange information.

Online General Manager, Şenol, spoke at the "Supply Chain Innovations" panel

At the "Supply Chain Innovations" panel, Önder Şenol, Online General Manager of DeFacto, spoke with Cassandra Bergsland, Director of Omnichannel at John Lewis Partnership and Carlos Hernandez Bermejo, General Manager of Just Eat Takeaway Retail, about customer-oriented and cost-effective delivery options.

Şenol explained that with the JUMP UP digital transformation project, DeFacto successfully combines the competencies of the DeFacto technology unit with the fashion company's know-how, achieving optimal synergy effects.

Önder Şenol further stated that DeFacto focuses on providing its customers with the best shopping experience and referred to JUMP UP as DeFacto's transformation project for the future.

DeFacto has bundled its existing digital expertise and long-standing technological expertise under the name JUMP UP, said Şenol. "More than 700 people are involved in this project, which is a convergence of gamification, an important industry trend, the use of metaverse, and omnichanneling. With JUMP UP, DeFacto aims to triple its productivity this year."

In his speech, Şenol added: "The ever-increasing digitalization requires constant innovations in retail. Those who want to remain at the forefront of the digital economy tomorrow should prioritize digitalization and technology at the top of their corporate agenda today."

DeFacto is present in 93 countries on five continents with more than 500 stores, websites, and online marketplaces. The company, which has been growing with an omnichannel marketing strategy since 2016, is now a global fashion company that generates 41% of its revenue from international activities. With an integrated marketing strategy based on a comprehensive analysis of customer data, DeFacto continues its development and focuses on customer satisfaction with customized product recommendations, style advice, and versatile delivery options.

DeFacto's vision: Make Customers Fall in Love!

According to Önder Şenol, the customer is always at the center of all company activities. Şenol stated: "Personalization of service and experience is the most important principle for us. A user-friendly design of the website or app, a simple and secure payment system, a clear presentation of products and their features, as well as uncomplicated and comprehensible return and exchange processes are important to reach customers as effectively as possible."

According to Şenol, customers should be able to find, select and purchase the desired products as easily as possible, wherever and whenever they want, whether in the app, on the website, or in the store. DeFacto aims to provide its customers with a shopping experience that makes them "fall in love" and thus realizes its vision. Shopping at DeFacto guarantees every customer their "perfect fit".

About DeFacto

Founded in 2005, DeFacto continues its operations with the vision of being global fashion brand. DeFacto operates in 93 countries with more than 500 stores and online platforms. DeFacto, which has turned into a brand that produces not only fashion but also technology, builds the infrastructure of omni-channel technologies with its developer team of more than 300 person. After creating the Smart Store in 2019 and bringing something new to the world, the company initiated the DeFacto Fijital Store concept which is the output of the figitalization strategy that offers both physical and digital retail experience together. Acting in line with the requests and expectations of the consumers, the brand introduced DeFacto COOOL, DeFacto FİT, DeFacto Modest, DeFacto LIFE, DF Plus and Fall in Love sub-brands to the customers all around the world. Furthermore, as a signatory to Global Compact and the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) and a member of the Better Cotton Initiative, it is determined to fulfill its social and environmental commitments. In 2022 the brand shared its 7th Sustainability Report with the public.

Media Contact

Gülsah Tezol

modus factum GmbH

[email protected]

+4940 333 988 78

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2075327/DE_FACTO_USA_Spanien.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957780/DE_FACTO_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MOD FACTUM GMBH FOR DE FACTO