Fashion Houses Go Tech: BeTerrific Debuts LED Screens With Bergdorf Goodman and Rihanna's Fenty During New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the world's most esteemed fashion houses were preparing to showcase their new trendy styles during New York City Fashion Week (NYFW), BeTerrific (BT) was gearing up to unveil its own "Tech Couture" exclusive, The Agility Quadracep (The AQ) LED panel, to the public in a truly elegant style.

BeTerrific, Bergdorf Goodman & Fenty Launch NYFW

Teaming up with today's most influential designers, BT's industry-breaking, completely custom, unique and quality performing LED displays became the ideal palette for a select group of high fashion visual artists. Already bolstering projects ranging from digital landscaping at Neman Marcus, Hudson Yards, and Bloomingdale's to prestigious fantasy displays at Disneyland and digital cast boards at the hit Broadway shows Hamilton, Moulin Rouge and Frozen, BT is just getting started with its overhaul of a staple in the digital display world while pushing the envelope in the future of the visual tech community.

Sure to turn heads with its reinvention of the proverbial screen, the AQ hosts a new lineup of specs that make typical LED panels "so last year." Average panels are not only costly to install, but they're also bulky, stationery and show seams between panels, and none of that is trendy, or future-forward. Tailor-fitted and cinched in the right places, with a featherweight robust magnet-mounted cabinet that has the ability to flex the entire screen to anyone's wildest forms, the AQ allows for completely customizable displays with the highest-quality picture, sharpness and brightness. Bending light with picture-perfect precision is a true testament to BT's technical superiority and the reason for the huge collaborations with fashion's finest.

The AQ swept across the fashion community, exemplifying top designers' creations in an impactful display. For the NYFW kickoff, BT set up nine window displays on both sides of 5th Avenue, along with two massive LED trees integrated into the department stores' window designs on 58th Street via digital landscaping.

Five full-window displays along 5th Avenue had social media swooning when Rihanna lit up her social media as Fenty "shattered the norms" in fashion with a two-day window display, as well as a 13-screen exhibit inside the exclusive Bergdorf Goodman's Fenty Party. YSL, Marc Jacobs, Thom Brown, BG Radar, Rick Owens, and Plan C all incorporated the AQ panels to coruscate 5th Avenue with vibrant colors and style, making BeTerrific's AQ the new "it" in visual displays.

With vision and initiative at the core of its foundation driven by a skilled and creative team, BeTerrific and CEO Michael Artsis has created a new standard in high-end visual arts. What major BT projects will succeed such alluring and captivating displays seen in this year's week of opulence in The Big Apple?

