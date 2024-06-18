Fashion Meets Function with New Strap + Sacoche Line of Apple Accessories from MAGEASY

Now available, this new series of straps and sacoches are durable and water-resistant with modern designs in multiple colors and textures to mix and match for different looks. Using its proprietary "Loop + System" and "FidLock" capabilities to ensure a hands-free experience, users will move through their day with ease and comfort, never missing a call or photo opportunity.

"With Gorpcore trends taking over Fashion Week and Gen Z continuing to lean into this outdoor-ready aesthetic, our straps and sacoches are a sophisticated way to provide practical and stylish solutions for everyday adventures," said Tim Chiang, Director at MAGEASY. "Whether you're navigating the city on foot or by metro, traveling, enjoying outdoor activities, or capturing life moments with your phone, these new offerings provide unmatched versatility to go hands-free and stay organized while expressing your unique style."

Key Product Highlights

Utility Strap with FidLock + Strap Card: Traveling demands efficiency, and the Utility Strap ensures that all your accessories—from your keys to your headphones—are securely held and easily accessible, so you can focus on your day without the hassle of rummaging through your bag. It features a FidLock magnetic buckle for easy attachment and detachment, a dual connector design for quick hook switching, and the Loop + System to securely hold multiple accessories. The adjustable strap length offers maximum personalization, whether you're wearing it crossbody while traveling, over your shoulder at a festival, or around your waist during a busy day in the city.

Traveling demands efficiency, and the Utility Strap ensures that all your accessories—from your keys to your headphones—are securely held and easily accessible, so you can focus on your day without the hassle of rummaging through your bag. It features a FidLock magnetic buckle for easy attachment and detachment, a dual connector design for quick hook switching, and the Loop + System to securely hold multiple accessories. The adjustable strap length offers maximum personalization, whether you're wearing it crossbody while traveling, over your shoulder at a festival, or around your waist during a busy day in the city. Strap + Strap Card 20mm: An ideal choice for travelers, festival-goers, photographers, and city commuters, this strap was made with versatility and comfort in mind. It features a flat strap design to help decrease pressure when worn on the neck or crossbody, ensuring a comfortable experience even when wearing it all day. The metal accents add a touch of style, making it suitable for both casual and professional settings, and the ultra-thin and firm Strap Card features a ring holder for hands-free access and ease of use. Multiple colors to choose from.

An ideal choice for travelers, festival-goers, photographers, and city commuters, this strap was made with versatility and comfort in mind. It features a flat strap design to help decrease pressure when worn on the neck or crossbody, ensuring a comfortable experience even when wearing it all day. The metal accents add a touch of style, making it suitable for both casual and professional settings, and the ultra-thin and firm Strap Card features a ring holder for hands-free access and ease of use. Multiple colors to choose from. Strap + Strap Card 6mm: A versatile and stylish solution for carrying your essentials hands-free. With its rope-like strap design, this accessory embraces the Gorpcore aesthetic, where outerwear meets street style, with adjustable lengths ensuring a perfect fit for any activity. Whether you're attending festivals, navigating city life, having a fun night out or capturing photos, this strap is ideal for those who value both style and practicality in their daily adventures. Multiple colors to choose from.

A versatile and stylish solution for carrying your essentials hands-free. With its rope-like strap design, this accessory embraces the Gorpcore aesthetic, where outerwear meets street style, with adjustable lengths ensuring a perfect fit for any activity. Whether you're attending festivals, navigating city life, having a fun night out or capturing photos, this strap is ideal for those who value both style and practicality in their daily adventures. Multiple colors to choose from. 2-in-1 Strap + Strap Card 20mm: The 2-in-1 strap combines the signature MAGEASY crossbody phone lanyard design with a detachable wrist strap, making one convenient accessory that ensures your essentials are always within reach. Compatible with most cases and ideal for keeping phones, keys, and small accessories safe and secure, this versatile strap offers enhanced protection in multiple stylish and practical carrying options creating more convenience and efficiency in your daily life no matter what it looks like.

The 2-in-1 strap combines the signature MAGEASY crossbody phone lanyard design with a detachable wrist strap, making one convenient accessory that ensures your essentials are always within reach. Compatible with most cases and ideal for keeping phones, keys, and small accessories safe and secure, this versatile strap offers enhanced protection in multiple stylish and practical carrying options creating more convenience and efficiency in your daily life no matter what it looks like. Phone Sacoche + Strap 8.3mm: Designed with CORDURA® Ballistic Fabric and an effortless magnetic snap closure, the Phone Sacoche features a back pocket for quick phone access and a secure lid to prevent slipping. For those always on the go, the isolated card slot in the front pocket allows for easy tapping and the interior key strap ensures quick access to your keys. The 2-fold design offers ample capacity for essentials like AirPods, keys, passports, and AirTags, with organized storage spaces to keep everything in place. Multiple colors to choose from.

Designed with CORDURA® Ballistic Fabric and an effortless magnetic snap closure, the Phone Sacoche features a back pocket for quick phone access and a secure lid to prevent slipping. For those always on the go, the isolated card slot in the front pocket allows for easy tapping and the interior key strap ensures quick access to your keys. The 2-fold design offers ample capacity for essentials like AirPods, keys, passports, and AirTags, with organized storage spaces to keep everything in place. Multiple colors to choose from. 2L Sacoche Utility Crossbody Bag + Strap 20mm: A larger version of the Phone Sacoche, with up to 2L capacity of organized storage space for your belongings and two design options including polyester and CORDURA® Ballistic Fabric. Whether you're an outdoor enthusiast hiking and camping, a festival-goer capturing memories, or a city dweller simply navigating everyday life, this is your go-to companion for hands-free convenience and effortless style. Multiple colors to choose from.

To meet the diverse needs and unique styles of its fans, MAGEASY is launching additional products in this new line including the 2-in-1 Strap + Strap Card 20mm, Strap + Strap Card 8.3mm and Strap Card Motion Edition. In addition, all of the straps and sacoches are compatible and interchangeable, making it easy to customize for different outfits, whether you're having a casual day exploring the outdoors or a fancy night on the town. This entire line of MAGEASY accessories is available for purchase now on MAGEASY.US and Amazon, with costs ranging from $7.99-$54.99 depending on style and size.

For more information visit MAGEASY.US and follow along on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

About MAGEASY

Founded in Chino, California in 2005, MAGEASY is a leading provider of accessories for Apple products built to make consumers' lives easier and more efficient. With a mission to simplify and improve daily lives in an increasingly tech-dominated world, MAGEASY offers advanced, functional solutions to enhance the user experience across product categories in the Apple portfolio including iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks and AirPods. MAGEASY is committed to delivering products that are high quality, innovative, stylish and convenient, fitting the unique lifestyles and experiences of each individual consumer. For more information, visit MAGEASY's website at MAGEASY.US and follow along on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE MAGEASY