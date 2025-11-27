MAGEASY Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals - Snag Up to 50% Off Apple Accessories

News provided byMAGEASY
Nov 27, 2025, 09:00 ET
This holiday season, save on premium iPhone and iPad accessories, including the new iPhone 17 collection
CHINO, Calif., Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAGEASY, a leader in premium accessories for Apple products, is kicking off the holiday season with the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales for Apple-lovers, offering up to 50% off a wide range of bestsellers. The deals cover everything from iPhone cases to iPad and Apple Watch accessories, giving shoppers a chance to upgrade their everyday tech setup for less.
From November 20 through December 1, MAGEASY.us and Amazon are offering holiday shopping discounts across their line of accessories. The biggest savings will be available during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, from November 27 to December 1. Whether you're looking for a case for your new iPhone 17 or a thoughtful gift for someone who values their devices, MAGEASY accessories combine durability, high quality, and practical design in every product.
Black Friday & Cyber Monday Offers
Special Black Friday Cyber Monday Deals at MAGEASY.US: November 27-December 1
- CoverBuddy iPad Case up to 50% off
- iPhone 16 Case Collection up to 30% off
- iPhone 17 Case Collection up to 20% off
Exclusive Amazon Deals: November 27-December 1
MAGEASY is also bringing their deals to Amazon, with discounts on select items. Highlights include:
- Up to 55% Off
- Up to 45% Off
- Up to 36% Off of the iPhone 17 Case Collection & Other Best-selling Accessories
Product Highlights
- CoverBuddy Magnetic iPad Case with Graphene
Designed for the iPad Air and iPad Pro, this case works seamlessly with Apple's Magic Keyboard and is 100% compatible with the new M5 iPad Pro. It includes a built-in Apple Pencil holder, magnetic closure and a graphene thermal patch to prevent overheating during extended use.
- Roam M with Lanyard iPhone 17 Case
The Roam M is an Amazon bestseller that offers a secure grip with textured edges and shock absorbing corners built with an integrated one piece hook design. It comes with a detachable strap that includes a hook for keys or small essentials, making it a great option for hands free carry during commutes or outdoor activities.
- Pouch Wallet iPhone 17 Case
Designed to replace a handbag, the Pouch keeps cards, cash, keys, and essentials close at hand. The wallet pouch and faux leather strap offer versatile carrying options, perfect for anyone who wants a stylish, hands-free solution on the go.
- Odyssey iPhone 17 Case Collection
MAGEASY's flagship product line, the Odyssey Collection features interchangeable corners that allow users to change attachments based on their specific needs. Every case includes reinforced corner protection and meets military grade drop standards, offering a flexible and durable option for everyday use.
- Odyssey Ultra M
All in one model with a built in stand that features a Fidlock compatible crossbody strap integration, and It offers drop protection up to 25 feet, making it a reliable choice for users who need extra security during commutes or outdoor activities.
- Odyssey Stand M
Perfect for anyone who loves watching videos or video taking calls. The 360 degree rotating stand supports both portrait and landscape viewing, and the interchangeable nylon loop corner allows quick wrist strap attachment for added security on the go.
- Odyssey Strap M
Made for those who prefer hands free carry, the interchangeable hooks work with dual clip accessories and can withstand up to 55 pounds of pull.
- Odyssey Ultra M
- Strap + Strap Card Phone Lanyard - 20mm
Combines an ultra-thin,a lightweight strap card for essentials. Its adjustable length and LOOP+ System allow users to attach multiple accessories, making it ideal for commuting, travel, or keeping phones secure while on the go. Additional crossbody and wrist straps are also up to 35% off.
- Odyssey Aluminum Apple Watch Case
Constructed from aviation-grade aluminum with a TPU bumper, this hybrid case fits Apple Watch Series 10, Series 11, and Ultra models. It protects against impacts and scratches while maintaining a slim profile that preserves the original look and feel of the watch.
Shop Smart for the Holidays
Whether upgrading your own gear or picking out a gift, MAGEASY's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals make it easy to find high-quality accessories that last beyond the holidays. Each product is designed for better endurance and optimal performance, combining durability, protection, and thoughtful features that make devices easier to carry, use, and enjoy. MAGEASY encourages shoppers to take advantage of the sales weekend to invest in accessories that are built for everyday life.
For more information visit MAGEASY.US and follow along on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.
About MAGEASY
Founded in Chino, California in 2020, MAGEASY is a leading provider of accessories for Apple products built with a tech-infused design to make everyday life easier and more efficient. With an urban aesthetic that reflects the modern, on-the-go lifestyle, MAGEASY offers advanced, functional solutions to enhance the user experience across product categories in the Apple portfolio including iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and AirPods. Each product is crafted with a commitment to quality, innovation, and style, blending convenience with a design-first approach that fits seamlessly into today's connected world. For more information, visit MAGEASY's website at MAGEASY.US and follow along on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X, and TikTok
Media Contact: [email protected]
SOURCE MAGEASY
Share this article