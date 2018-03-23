FashionTV Appointed to Distribute 25 Chinese TV Channels to 230 Million Chinese Tourists in Hotels Around the World

Preview on http://ftv.com/greatwall

Michel Adam, president of FashionTV, said: "In 2018, 180 million Chinese tourists are expected to travel to overseas destinations, the figure is projected to go to 230 million by 2020. All hotels cater and welcome Chinese tourists and having Chinese channels in their native language greatly comforts the Chinese tourists while they are relaxing from their travel in the hotel."

"FashionTV has their expertise in establishing comprehensive distribution networks for TV channels all over the world and this agreement is very beneficial to the business operation of Great Wall TV," said Mr.Huang Baozhong, Executive Vice President of APT Satellite.

Earlier this month FashionTV celebrated the launch of the pre-sale of FashionTV Initial Coin Offering (ICO) for FTV Coin Deluxe. The cryptocurrency will be used for the payment of FashionTV products and services, access to exclusive shows and will be accepted in hotels, clubs, and residences of FashionTV. The idea is one of the first initiatives of cryptocurrencies carried out by a fashion and entertainment platform and the global television network is delighted to report the huge success of the project. For more info: http://www.ftv.com/c/.

