FAST AND AFFORDABLE: NIKON RELEASES THE NIKKOR Z 35MM F/1.4, A NATURAL WIDE-ANGLE LENS FOR THE NIKON Z MOUNT

Jun 26, 2024, 09:31 ET
Elevate Your Artistry with the Latest NIKKOR Z Prime Lens
MELVILLE, N.Y., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Nikon announced the release of the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4, a wide-angle prime lens that is compatible with Z mount full-frame/FX format mirrorless cameras. This fast, versatile lens offers a natural angle of view, popular among street and portrait photographers, with the creative freedom provided by a bright maximum aperture of f/1.4–all at an affordable price.
Not only does the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 allow users to enjoy beautiful soft bokeh and three-dimensional rendering at wide apertures, its versatile 35mm focal length and short minimum focus distance of 10.6 in. (0.27 m) make it ideal for capturing a wide variety of scenes and subjects. From landscapes and street photography to portraits and photos of flowers and pets, photographers and filmmakers will enjoy outstanding sharpness, beautifully-blurred backgrounds and exceptional versatility in low light.
Despite its large f/1.4 maximum aperture the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 is a great "carry everywhere" lens for day-to-day shooting, weighing just 14.6 oz (415 g) and measuring only 3.4 in. (86.5mm)1 in length.
The superior optical performance unique to NIKKOR Z lenses allows for clear images with outstanding clarity including close-up portraits that emphasize the subject with a pleasant background blur. Stopping down the aperture when photographing landscapes realizes incredible sharpness. As a wide-angle prime lens with superior cost performance, the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 supports the capture of a wide variety of scenes and subjects, and will appeal to a wide variety of enthusiast creators.
Primary features of the Nikon NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4:
- Beautiful bokeh: Max aperture of f/1.4 allows photographers and filmmakers to achieve smooth, creamy out of focus backgrounds while precisely controlling depth-of-field for ideal subject and background separation.
- Versatile focal length: The 35mm focal length is close to that of human vision, making it ideal for capturing a wide range of scenes and subjects. On DX format Z cameras, the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 becomes a 52mm equivalent prime lens, close to the classic "standard" 50mm.
- Close minimum focus: Close focus of just 10.6 in (0.27 m) is ideal for capturing details in food and flowers with a beautifully blurred background.
- Compact and well-balanced: The NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 weighs just 14.6 oz (415 g), making it is easy to carry and comfortable to use for hand-held shooting.
- Fast and quiet autofocus: The use of a stepping motor (STM) for autofocus ensures fast and quiet autofocus for both stills and video.
- Clickless control ring: Easily control key exposure settings including aperture, ISO sensitivity and exposure compensation.
- Suppressed focus breathing: Advanced optical design means the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4's focal length stays consistent during focusing, which is ideal when recording video.2
- Dust and drip-resistant: Seals throughout the design help prevent dust and water droplets from entering the lens.3
Price and Availability
The new Nikon NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 lens will be available in mid July 2024 for a suggested retail price of $599.95.* For more information about the latest Nikon products, including the extensive lineup of NIKKOR Z lenses and the entire range of Z series cameras, please visit Nikonusa.com.
About Nikon
Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and technologies for photo and video capture; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional Z Series mirrorless cameras, digital SLR cameras, a vast array of NIKKOR and NIKKOR Z lenses, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web's most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.
|
Specifications, equipment, and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.
|
*SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.
|
1.
|
Distance to end of lens from camera lens mount flange.
|
2.
|
Focus breathing may be noticeable depending on the distance between the lens and the subject due to the characteristics of the lens.
|
3.
|
Thorough dust- and drip-resistance is not guaranteed in all situations or under all conditions.
SOURCE Nikon Inc.
Share this article