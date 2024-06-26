FAST AND AFFORDABLE: NIKON RELEASES THE NIKKOR Z 35MM F/1.4, A NATURAL WIDE-ANGLE LENS FOR THE NIKON Z MOUNT

Elevate Your Artistry with the Latest NIKKOR Z Prime Lens

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Nikon announced the release of the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4, a wide-angle prime lens that is compatible with Z mount full-frame/FX format mirrorless cameras. This fast, versatile lens offers a natural angle of view, popular among street and portrait photographers, with the creative freedom provided by a bright maximum aperture of f/1.4–all at an affordable price.

Not only does the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 allow users to enjoy beautiful soft bokeh and three-dimensional rendering at wide apertures, its versatile 35mm focal length and short minimum focus distance of 10.6 in. (0.27 m) make it ideal for capturing a wide variety of scenes and subjects. From landscapes and street photography to portraits and photos of flowers and pets, photographers and filmmakers will enjoy outstanding sharpness, beautifully-blurred backgrounds and exceptional versatility in low light.

Despite its large f/1.4 maximum aperture the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 is a great "carry everywhere" lens for day-to-day shooting, weighing just 14.6 oz (415 g) and measuring only 3.4 in. (86.5mm)1 in length.

The superior optical performance unique to NIKKOR Z lenses allows for clear images with outstanding clarity including close-up portraits that emphasize the subject with a pleasant background blur. Stopping down the aperture when photographing landscapes realizes incredible sharpness. As a wide-angle prime lens with superior cost performance, the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 supports the capture of a wide variety of scenes and subjects, and will appeal to a wide variety of enthusiast creators.

Primary features of the Nikon NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4:

Beautiful bokeh: Max aperture of f/1.4 allows photographers and filmmakers to achieve smooth, creamy out of focus backgrounds while precisely controlling depth-of-field for ideal subject and background separation.

Max aperture of f/1.4 allows photographers and filmmakers to achieve smooth, creamy out of focus backgrounds while precisely controlling depth-of-field for ideal subject and background separation. Versatile focal length: The 35mm focal length is close to that of human vision, making it ideal for capturing a wide range of scenes and subjects. On DX format Z cameras, the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 becomes a 52mm equivalent prime lens, close to the classic "standard" 50mm.

The 35mm focal length is close to that of human vision, making it ideal for capturing a wide range of scenes and subjects. On DX format Z cameras, the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 becomes a 52mm equivalent prime lens, close to the classic "standard" 50mm. Close minimum focus: Close focus of just 10.6 in ( 0.27 m ) is ideal for capturing details in food and flowers with a beautifully blurred background.

Close focus of just 10.6 in ( ) is ideal for capturing details in food and flowers with a beautifully blurred background. Compact and well-balanced : The NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 weighs just 14.6 oz (415 g), making it is easy to carry and comfortable to use for hand-held shooting.

: The NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 weighs just 14.6 oz (415 g), making it is easy to carry and comfortable to use for hand-held shooting. Fast and quiet autofocus : The use of a stepping motor (STM) for autofocus ensures fast and quiet autofocus for both stills and video.

: The use of a stepping motor (STM) for autofocus ensures fast and quiet autofocus for both stills and video. Clickless control ring : Easily control key exposure settings including aperture, ISO sensitivity and exposure compensation.

: Easily control key exposure settings including aperture, ISO sensitivity and exposure compensation. Suppressed focus breathing: Advanced optical design means the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4's focal length stays consistent during focusing, which is ideal when recording video. 2

Advanced optical design means the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4's focal length stays consistent during focusing, which is ideal when recording video. Dust and drip-resistant: Seals throughout the design help prevent dust and water droplets from entering the lens.3

Price and Availability

The new Nikon NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 lens will be available in mid July 2024 for a suggested retail price of $599.95.* For more information about the latest Nikon products, including the extensive lineup of NIKKOR Z lenses and the entire range of Z series cameras, please visit Nikonusa.com.

About Nikon

Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and technologies for photo and video capture; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional Z Series mirrorless cameras, digital SLR cameras, a vast array of NIKKOR and NIKKOR Z lenses, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web's most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Specifications, equipment, and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

*SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.

1. Distance to end of lens from camera lens mount flange. 2. Focus breathing may be noticeable depending on the distance between the lens and the subject due to the characteristics of the lens. 3. Thorough dust- and drip-resistance is not guaranteed in all situations or under all conditions.

SOURCE Nikon Inc.