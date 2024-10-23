Fast-Casual California Fish Grill Leverages Epson OmniLink TM-L100 for Liner-Free Labeling Success

Reliable, High-Quality Liner-free Compatible Thermal Label Printer Supports Busy Quick-Service Restaurant

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a fast-casual restaurant, California Fish Grill relies on strong technology solutions in each of its locations to best support its customers' needs and deliver food to tables and out the door as quickly as possible. To better help their on-site kitchen staff, the sustainable and responsibly sourced seafood restaurant relies on the OmniLink™ TM-L100 liner-free compatible (LFC) thermal label printer to support its busy environment.

"As with any kitchen and restaurant environment, we need technology solutions that just work – and that's what the OmniLink TM-L100 does," said Jay Haskell, director of restaurant systems, California Fish Grill. "We have found a reliable, durable liner-free label printer for creating sticky labels for every order we process, whether that's dine-in, take-out or delivery."

The OmniLink TM-L100 offers Epson's broadest liner-free media support for bag labels, item labeling and more. The printer features tablet-friendly connectivity options to help restaurants streamline processes and improve efficiency in the way they serve customers and meet ever-growing demand for digital orders, including buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS) and delivery.

California Fish Grill leverages Epson's liner-free thermal label printers in all stores in nearly 60 locations. Previously relying on the Epson TM-L90 printers, the stores have been implementing the newer TM-L100 models when an upgrade is needed or as new stores open. "We love the way the OmniLink TM-L100 prints," said Haskell. "From the reliability and durability to the print quality – even with smaller fonts – these printers are ideal for our needs."

As quick-service restaurants have seen a massive shift from dine-in orders to online and take-out, California Fish Grill has experienced the same. "I would estimate about 60% of our orders are now take-out rather than eat-in, whether that's pick-up, delivery or third-party," said Haskell. "This has changed business for us in a lot of ways, and it's become increasingly important that boxes are labeled correctly as we move orders through our system."

"We only have one TM-L100 printer in each location, so it must be reliable. If the printer goes down or needs a repair, it's a major hassle for the on-site staff," said Haskell. "We are fortunate to have found an LFC printer solution with not only the quality we need to help ensure orders are correct, but the durability and reliability to stand the heat in the kitchen and keep churning out labels – one after another. If I was running a restaurant, I wouldn't use anything but Epson printers."

"In an industry that continuously evolves, the OmniLink TM-L100 helps restaurants thrive in hospitality," said Ian Livesay, product manager, Business Systems Division, Epson America, Inc. "The life of a takeout order or pickup label may be short, but it can have a big impact, allowing restaurants like California Fish Grill to present information clearly and positively represent their brand."

