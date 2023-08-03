Fast Company and Elevation Barn Announce Partnership to Offer Professional & Personal Development for Business Leaders Worldwide

Elevation Barn is Premiere Partner of New Fast Company Experience Collective

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company, the leading business innovation media brand, and Elevation Barn, the renowned global leadership community spanning Europe, The Americas, and APAC, have announced a new partnership to drive professional and personal growth for business leaders and innovators around the globe.

This new partnership brings together two organizations with worldwide reach that share a common goal of empowering leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators to better achieve their individual and professional goals. By offering Elevation Barn's meaningful in-person and virtual experiences to the Fast Company community, a whole new cohort of leaders and their teams will gain access to the tools, best practices, and deeply personal learning strategies that Elevation Barn hosts to "elevate" executives facing an ever-changing business, social, and community landscape.

"All of us at Fast Company are excited to join forces with Elevation Barn to support established and aspiring leaders in fresh ways that we know will prove deeply valuable to each and every participant," said Brendan Vaughan, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company. "Our mission at Fast Company is to inform, inspire, and empower business leaders to drive positive change, and this partnership with Elevation Barn will help us do just that by providing a dynamic platform for hands-on learning, and growth."

"We are truly thrilled to partner with Fast Company to offer our powerful platform to its extraordinary leadership audiences around the world," said Elevation Barn CEO and founder, Will Travis. "The complexity of the challenges that leaders face today can't be solved by traditional institutions; it requires this kind of curated, cross-disciplinary coming together of action leaders who have real impact on others. Together with Fast Company, we will ignite the potential within its community to elevate what matters – individually, and collectively."

With the Elevation Barn partnership, Fast Company also launches the FastCo Experience Collective, which will offer a range of thought-leadership events and experiences for its community – from the Fast Company brand, editors, marketing partners, and from all-new expert partners that align with the FastCo mission. Elevation Barn is the premiere and founding partner of this new collective.

"Fast Company and Elevation Barn are united by common values rooted in business and business leaders as a force for good, and in living and leading purpose-driven careers and lives," said Stephanie Mehta, CEO of Mansueto Ventures, the business media company that publishes Fast Company and Inc. "Having Elevation Barn as our founding partner in the Experience Collective is a testament to the power of world-class events and experiences we aim to curate and make more accessible for the Fast Company community."

Elevation Barn will be featured through a series of workshops at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in September 2023 in New York City, and it will begin offering its renowned retreats to FastCo audiences with the expected launch of the FastCo Experience Collective digital hub in 2H 2023. To register for the Innovation Festival, and to take part in Elevation Barn workshops there, go to: https://events.fastcompany.com/innovationfestival23

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

ABOUT ELEVATION BARN

Elevation Barn is the world's premier purpose driven community for action-based leaders. Members onboard through renowned Elevate retreats in Bali, UK, Sydney, Cape Town, and New York, propelling personal, business and philanthropy ambitions together. Lifelong learning partnerships, alumni events and curated business vision councils unite Barner wisdom in an unprecedented force for good. For more information, go to: https://www.elevationbarn.com/.

