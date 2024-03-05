FAST COMPANY GRILL RETURNS TO SXSW

Fast Company Grill will host an inspiring three days of innovation and networking with a diverse lineup of business leaders and change-makers at SXSW

AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company will return to SXSW with its annual Fast Company Grill in Austin, TX, from March 9-11, located at Cedar Door (201 Brazos Street). This exclusive hub will be open daily with panels, demos, and interactive experiences, giving audiences a window into the wide-open future of business, tech, entertainment, and beyond. An all-star lineup of speakers will include "Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Nick Kroll and his collaborators on the upcoming film "I Don't Understand You", award-winning chef and philanthropist José Andrés, and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. Fast Company is thrilled to partner with Canva, the event's first-ever presenting sponsor.

Across three days of on-stage programming, a diverse array of speakers will unpack topics including Hollywood's new era for film and TV, AI's future in the workplace, the turbo-charged fan economy, using design for environmental and social impact, the fight to maintain DEI initiatives and more. In addition to insightful programming, it wouldn't be the Fast Company Grill without high-impact networking moments and stellar live entertainment from buzzworthy artists including Sudanese-American singer-songwriter, Sinkane.

"The Fast Company Grill is a mainstay of SXSW, a place that festival-goers look forward to returning to year after year," says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "As always, we have booked a spectacular lineup of executive talent who will share insights across the buzziest topics in business—plus live music every night. We're excited to get down to Austin and kick things off."

Fast Company Grill: selected panels

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss created one of the most lauded and lucrative TV shows of all time with "Game of Thrones." Join a discussion of their new project with Netflix, "3 Body Problem," along with Alexander Woo ("True Blood"). The trio is tackling Liu Cixin's bestselling and highly ambitious Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy for a project that Netflix hopes will be the big show of the spring. Saturday, March 9, 2:50–3:20 p.m. CT.

José Andrés is a James Beard Award-winning chef, philanthropist, and Nobel Peace Prize nominee. His work as the founder of World Central Kitchen underscores how food connects us to each other—and to some of the biggest problems we face around the globe. In a one-on-one conversation, Andrés will discuss the power of food and culture, his upcoming show Dinner Party Diaries, and his new cookbook Zaytinya. Sunday, March 10, 2:05–2:25 p.m. CT.

Hear executive producers Jonathan Nolan (Westworld) and Todd Howard (lead game developer of Fallout and The Elder Scrolls) discuss Prime Video's Adaptation of Fallout and Hollywood's approach to turning gameplay into big-screen success. Saturday, March 9, 12:30–1 p.m. CT.

Join the cast and directors of I Don't Understand You" for an exciting conversation on blending a thriller and comedy. Hear from actors Nick Kroll ("Big Mouth," "History of the World: Part II"), Andrew Rannells ("Big Mouth," "Girls5eva"), Morgan Spector ("The Gilded Age," "Suits"), and writers and directors David Joseph Craig and Brian Crano. Saturday, March 9, 10:50–11:25 a.m. CT.

Winning Bigger: The Next Steps for Women's Sports. Meet some of the executives building a stronger future for women in sports by pushing for deeper media investment, fighting for change on Capitol Hill, and more. Hear from Jessica Robertson, cofounder, TOGETHXR; Sue Bird, WNBA All-Star; cofounder, TOGETHXR; Stef Strack, founder and CEO, Voice in Sport; Alysha Clark, Three-Time WNBA champion and Voice in Sport mentor. Sunday, March 10, 11:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. CT.

The full schedule is available here.

"Leading marketers join us at the Fast Company Grill each year because it offers an intimate and eclectic oasis during SXSW, minutes from the Convention Center," says Melissa Rocco, Fast Company's SVP of sales. "Fast Company editors program a deeply meaningful, entertaining and insight-rich roster of smart talks and performances," adds Rocco.

Canva, the Fast Company Grill's first presenting sponsor, has a mega footprint at the FC Grill this year, including the Canva Enterprise stage:

Vaughan will sit down with Cameron Adams , cofounder and chief product officer, Canva, to discuss the convergence of design and work itself. There will be a happy hour immediately following. Sunday, March 10 , 4:30–6:30 p.m. CT.

, cofounder and chief product officer, Canva, to discuss the convergence of design and work itself. There will be a happy hour immediately following. , 4:30–6:30 p.m. CT. Canva will discuss how to work smarter, not harder, with scalable content that stands out. Monday, March 11 , 1:30 p.m. CT

, Stop by the FC Grill and visit Canva to discover your brand ID and put on your thinking cap—you can actually take home a custom-made hat!

"The Fast Company Grill has become an indispensable part of SXSW, and Canva is thrilled to take part in meaningful conversations which bring business, creativity, and tech closer together. There are strong values and brand alignment between us, and it's with great pride that we partner with them on our first activation at SXSW," says Natalie Schwartz, head of global brand marketing and partnerships, Canva.

Atlassian will host a discussion entitled Disrupt Your Work Day: The Future of Collaboration Starts Now. Atlassian is a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, including Jira and Confluence. Saturday, March 9, 11:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. CST

SHRM, the trusted authority on all things work, will host a panel and interactive experience focused on the critical need for civility in the workplace and beyond. Don't miss The Power of Civility: Prioritizing Openness and Understanding at Work and Beyond. Saturday, March 9, 1:30–2 p.m. CT.

NeoCon, taking place June 10-12 at THE MART in Chicago, is the world's leading platform and most important event of the year for commercial interior design. NeoCon is hosting a happy hour at FC Grill, a great opportunity to unwind with specialty cocktails and network with fellow attendees. Saturday, March 9, 5:00–6:30 p.m. CT.

Tetra Pak will join the Grill for an amazing conversation on food sustainability in their panel The Future of Sustainable Food Innovation. While you're there, don't miss out on the chance to co-create with Tetra Pak at their sponsored Blend Bar, including a menu that guides you to the drink of your choice, while educating you on the importance of creating sustainable food systems for all. Sunday, March 10, 1:30–2:00 p.m. CT.

Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator in heating, cooling, and refrigerated transport, is hosting a happy hour to celebrate the women making an impact in decarbonizing our industry and boldly challenging what's possible for a sustainable world. Monday, March 11, 5:00–6:30 p.m. CT.

