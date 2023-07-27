Fast Company Announces 9th Annual Innovation Festival

The event of the year unfolds in New York City, celebrating thousands of innovators, change-makers, and visionaries from across the globe

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company announces its 9th annual Fast Company Innovation Festival, taking place September 18-21 in New York City. The 2023 Innovation Festival will bring together an extraordinary range of leaders, thinkers, and entrepreneurs who are shaping our future. Festival headliners include:

  • Drew Barrymore, Actor, Producer, and Global Brand and Sustainability Advocate for Grove Collaborative
  • Michelle Yeoh, Oscar-Winning Actress and Producer 
  • Ryan Gellert, CEO, Patagonia
  • Pinky Cole, Founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan 
  • Demis Hassabis, CEO, Google DeepMind
  • Jason Blum, Founder and CEO, Blumhouse 
  • Caroline A. Wanga, President and CEO, Essence Ventures
  • Hans Vestberg, chairman and CEO, Verizon

In addition to hearing insights from the most innovative up-and-comers in business, Festival attendees will network with other guests and speakers over the four-day event while also listening in on inspiring conversations between the CEOs of Slack, Hilton, AT&T, Moderna, and more; Netflix's chief content officer and the Hollywood executives behind "The Exorcist" reboot; and the leaders of all four EGOT organizations ("And the Award for Innovative Leadership Goes To…").

Attendees with All-Access passes will also gain access to "Fast Tracks"—Fast Company's unique take on field trips—and be granted access to an inside look at New York City's most innovative companies. Each visit will be hosted by company leaders at their offices, studios, and workspaces. Weiden & Kennedy, Fanatics, the Morgan Library, Soho House, Mastercard, General Catalyst, and Giant Spoon are just a few of the dozens of this year's Fast Tracks.

For the second year, Innovation Festival is hosting a dinner seriesThe Taste of Innovation—at three of New York's best restaurants: SAGA, Le Bernardin, and Scarpetta. Guests will dine alongside Fast Company editorial staff and connect with fellow Festival guests at each of these showcase experiences. (The Taste of Innovation events are sold separately.)

Finally, Festival attendees will have a chance to participate in the programming themselves via "The Innovation Diaries: What's the Story of Your Creative Breakthrough?" Guests will be invited to share their stories of innovative breakthroughs on stage. The Fast Company production team will record these moments and turn the highlights into a podcast.

MORE SPEAKERS:

Sofia Vergara, Actor and Producer
Harvey Mason Jr., CEO, The Recording Academy
Al Harrington, 16-Year NBA Veteran and CEO, Viola Brands
Donna Langley, Chairman and Chief Content Officer, NBCUniversal Studio Group
Darcy Penick, President, Bergdorf Goodman; Head of NMG Product and Technology, Neiman Marcus Group  
Katie Sturino, Body Acceptance Advocate and Founder, Megababe
Lidiane Jones, CEO, Slack
Chris Nassetta, President and CEO, Hilton
Ray Dalio, Founder, Chief Investment Officer Mentor, and Member of the Bridgewater Board
Thai Randolph, CEO, Hartbeat
Daniel Weissland, President, Audi of America
Bela Bajaria, Chief Content Officer, Netflix
Morgan McGuire, Chief Scientist, Roblox
Adam Sharp, President and CEO, National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences
Bill Kramer, CEO, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Heather Hitchens, President and CEO, American Theatre Wing
John Stankey, CEO, AT&T
Stéphane Bancel, CEO, Moderna
Joon Silverstein, SVP, Global Marketing, Creative, and Sustainability and Head of Coachtopia Coach
Stuart Landesberg, CEO, Grove Collaborative 

Fast Company is proud to acknowledge a roster of twenty sponsors for this year's Innovation Festival—a record number in the nine-year history of the event. Our partners will be taking part in thought-leadership panels, custom workshops, and on-site activations. Participating sponsors include, 3M, Assembly, Capital One, Convene, DOW, Ecolab, Epsilon, Expedia Group, GS1 US, Guardant Health, IBM, Janus Henderson Investors, Kenvue, Orangetheory, Pfizer, Publicis Sapient, Purdue University, SHVO, Visa, VSP Global Innovation Center. 

TICKETS
For more information including programming and speakers, click here.

The Fast Company Innovation Festival is open to credentialed members of the media only. To request press credentials or for media requests, please contact: [email protected]  events.fastcompany.com/innovationfestival23 | #FCFESTIVAL| @fastcompany

ABOUT FAST COMPANY
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com

SOURCE Fast Company

