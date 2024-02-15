FAST COMPANY GRILL RETURNS TO SXSW

Fast Company Grill will host an inspiring three days of innovation and networking with a diverse lineup of business leaders and change-makers at SXSW

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company will return to SXSW with its annual Fast Company Grill in Austin, Texas, from March 9-11, located at Cedar Door (201 Brazos Street). This exclusive three-day hub will be open daily with panels, demos, and interactive experiences, giving audiences a window into the wide-open future of business, tech, entertainment, and beyond. Fast Company is thrilled to partner with Canva, the event's first-ever presenting sponsor.

A diverse array of speakers will unpack topics including Hollywood's new era for film and TV, AI's future in the workplace, the turbo-charged fan economy, using design for environmental and social impact, the fight to maintain DEI initiatives, and more. In addition to insightful programming, it wouldn't be the Fast Company Grill without high-impact networking moments and stellar live entertainment from buzzworthy artists including Sudanese-American singer-songwriter, Sinkane.

Fast Company Grill speakers include:

Dara Khosrowshahi , CEO, Uber

, CEO, Uber Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO, Verizon Consumer

Cameron Adams , Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Canva

, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Canva Ben Goodwin , CEO, Olipop

, CEO, Olipop Neil Waller , Cofounder, Whalar

, Cofounder, Whalar Lisa Bubbers , Cofounder and CBO, Studs

, Cofounder and CBO, Studs Dr. Rebecca Hinds , Head of The Work Innovation Lab, Asana

, Head of The Work Innovation Lab, Asana Mike Bechtel , Chief Futurist, Deloitte

, Chief Futurist, Deloitte Philip Martin , Chief Security Officer, Coinbase

, Chief Security Officer, Dr. Erin L. Thomas , Head of Diversity, Inclusion, Belonging and Access, Upwork

, Head of Diversity, Inclusion, Belonging and Access, Upwork James Chester , CEO, Gumband

, CEO, Gumband Joe Ferencz , CEO, Gamefam

, CEO, Gamefam Sera Tabb , Head of Global Television, Wattpad WEBTOON Studios

, Head of Global Television, Wattpad WEBTOON Studios Amy Aniobi , Founder, SuperSpecial

, Founder, SuperSpecial Frances Haugen , Founder, Beyond the Screen

, Founder, Beyond the Screen Dawn Lim, Executive Director, DesignSingapore Council

Jamal Henderson , Chief Content Officer, The SpringHill Company

, Chief Content Officer, The SpringHill Company Raja Rajamannar , Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Mastercard

Musical guest:

"The Fast Company Grill is a mainstay of SXSW, a place that festivalgoers look forward to returning to year after year," says Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Brendan Vaughan. "As always, we have booked a diverse lineup of executive talent who will share insights across the buzziest topics in business—plus live music every night. We're excited to get down to Austin and kick things off."

"Leading marketers join us at the Fast Company Grill each year because it offers an intimate and eclectic oasis during SXSW, minutes from the Convention Center," says Melissa Rocco, Fast Company's SVP of Sales. "Fast Company editors program a deeply meaningful, entertaining and insight-rich roster of smart talks and performances," adds Rocco. The 2024 Fast Company Grill will also feature programming and activations from this year's partners, including first-ever presenting partner Canva as well as Atlassian, NeoCon, SHRM, TetraPak, and Trane Technologies.

Learn more at events.fastcompany.com/fcgrill | #FCGRILL | @fastcompany

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

SOURCE Fast Company