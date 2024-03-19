Fast Company names LivePerson one of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024

For the third time, LivePerson recognized on World's Most Innovative Companies list for bringing the power of AI and automation to digital customer conversations

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024. This marks the third time that Fast Company has ranked LivePerson as one of the world's most innovative companies in the field of artificial intelligence.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year, with thousands of submissions evaluated through a competitive application process. The 2024 list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations, setting new standards, and achieving remarkable milestones across all sectors of the economy.

This year, Fast Company named LivePerson to its Applied AI list, which honors companies "embracing artificial intelligence to reinvent how business is done." LivePerson was recognized for helping the world's top enterprises accelerate contact center transformation, orchestrate conversations across channels and systems, supercharge agent productivity, and deliver more personalized, AI-empowered customer experiences.

Major accomplishments earning LivePerson its spot on the list this year included:





Improving outcomes for enterprise brands and their customers through new generative AI-powered capabilities like Conversation Copilot, Conversation Autopilot, and Voice AI

Putting voice and messaging data to work through LivePerson's new Conversational Intelligence suite, a set of advanced AI and analytics tools that harness data to drive customer insights, cost-savings, and growth

Building and managing complete conversational programs for the world's leading companies through its enterprise managed services offering, LP 360

Opening up its Conversational Cloud platform with new partnerships and integrations, including through the new LivePerson Marketplace enabling seamless connections to other prominent enterprise software and AI platforms

This year's honors follow multiple previous Fast Company recognitions. In 2022, Fast Company named LivePerson the #1 Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Company in the World, succeeded by OpenAI in 2023.

"We know that the future of brand-consumer interactions is digital-first, powered by AI, and based on the richest data source of all: conversations. Yet today, 70% of service and support experiences still take place in legacy, voice-first contact centers. This year's Most Innovative Companies list validates that LivePerson is the bridge to the digital-first, AI-empowered future," said John Sabino, CEO of LivePerson. "I'm so proud to share this outstanding recognition with everyone at LivePerson as we work every day to help our customer brands put conversations at the center of their business."

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future."

To learn more about LivePerson's award-winning solutions for digital customer conversations, visit www.liveperson.com.

About LivePerson

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations. The world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and AI-powered solutions to accelerate contact center transformation, supercharge agent productivity, and deliver more personalized customer experiences. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

