Fast Company Selects The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution for 2021 World Changing Ideas Award

PRINCETON, N.J., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Ally, a leader in education solutions, has received Honorable Mention for its Audiobook Solution in the Education category of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards. The nonprofit now joins the ranks of trailblazing organizations at the forefront of innovation for the good of our society.

World Changing Ideas 2021

Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards recognizes the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to tackling and solving some of the world's most pressing issues such as health and climate, social injustice, and inequality.

In addressing its mission for all students to have equal opportunity to learn, Learning Ally works with educators and communities across the U.S. to ensure students who struggle to read in preK-12 receive equitable access to curriculum, textbooks, literature, and popular books. The organization also provides a suite of professional development resources for teachers to learn more about evidence-based reading practices, early literacy, dyslexia, and proven interventions. The nonprofit has won numerous awards for its hallmark reading solution aligned to school curriculum and including a comprehensive audiobook library.

"It is an honor to be recognized as a change agent for education equity," says Andrew Friedman, CEO of Learning Ally. "There is a literacy crisis in America. Millions of students struggle to read and learn, and our most vulnerable students with reading differences and from lower socio economic backgrounds often suffer dire consequences. Our goal is to increase student achievement by understanding the learning needs of students, and to provide equitable and effective education solutions."

Now in its fifth year, Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards selected recipients from a pool of more than 4000 entries across categories for transportation, education, food, politics, technology and more. "There's no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "So, it is important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems."

About Learning Ally

Learning Ally is a leading nonprofit education solutions organization dedicated to equipping educators with proven resources that help early and struggling learners reach their potential. With literacy-focused offerings for students in Pre-K to 12th grade, an educator community and a catalog of professional learning, Learning Ally supports more than 1.5 million students and over 200,000 educators across the U.S. The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution is our cornerstone award-winning reading resource used in more than 18,500 schools to help students with reading deficits succeed. Composed of high quality, human-read audiobooks and a suite of teacher resources to monitor and support student progress, it is designed to turn struggling readers into engaged learners. For more information, visit www.LearningAlly.org.

About Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors including designers, venture capitalists, thinkers, social entrepreneurs and Fast Company editors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on impact, design, scalability, feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

