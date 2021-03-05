Fast, Flavorful Meals When You're Short on Time

Eat better with veggies. If eating better is your goal, explore veggie-based recipes that are hearty and filled with nutrients and vitamins. This Brown and Wild Rice Bowl with Veggie Burger is perfect for a meatless Monday or any other day when you need a fast, filling and flavorful meal in short order. If you don't have veggie burgers at home, or simply prefer a meat-based option, a cooked frozen beef patty is a good time-saving alternative.

Make simple swaps for variety. When you find a dish that's easy and tasty, you may find yourself falling back on the same thing again and again. Prevent taste bud boredom by mixing up your ingredients. You can transform a rice-based recipe by changing up the veggies, cheese, dressing and other toppings. Try pickled jalapenos for spice. Add corn if you like things sweet. Swap a creamy dressing with a zesty vinaigrette for fewer calories and a whole new taste.

Shop for convenience. Takeout may let you skip prep time completely, but you can easily make versions of many favorite to-go meals at home in just a few minutes. This Beef and Broccoli Garlic Rice uses perfectly portioned Minute Ready to Serve microwavable rice cups that help you put together a delicious lunch or dinner without measuring or overeating. Choosing products like portion-controlled rice and other ready-to-serve ingredients can help shave time off your prep work.

Brown and Wild Rice Bowl with Veggie Burger

Prep time: 5 minutes

Servings: 1

1 cup Minute Ready to Serve Brown and Wild Rice

1 precooked veggie burger patty

1/2 cup shredded lettuce

1/2 cup halved grape tomatoes

2 tablespoons shredded cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons ranch dressing

Prepare rice according to package directions.

Break veggie burger into large chunks and place in small, microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high 60-90 seconds, or until veggie burger is heated through.

Toss together rice and veggie burger. Top with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Drizzle with ranch dressing.

Beef and Broccoli Garlic Rice

Prep time: 5 minutes

Servings: 1

1 cup Minute Ready to Serve Garlic and Olive Oil Jasmine Rice

1/2 cup fresh broccoli florets

1/2 cup sliced red bell pepper

2 tablespoons diced water chestnuts

3 ounces cooked beef, sliced into strips

3 tablespoons teriyaki glaze

soy sauce (optional)

Heat rice according to package directions.

In large, microwave-safe bowl, combine broccoli, bell pepper and water chestnuts. Microwave on high 1 minute. Add beef and microwave on high 1 minute.

Stir in glaze and rice. Top with soy sauce, if desired.

