Fast Growing & Dynamic PSI Groups Joins Integrity to Accelerate Expansion

Founded in 2009, PSI Groups provides thousands of American families with important protection. PSI Groups provides traditional life insurance, mortgage protection, final expense and advanced market services — always with a deep commitment to the customer experience. Through partnerships with the industry's leading carriers, PSI Groups offers their agents a portfolio of products designed to provide the right type of protection and solutions that today's families need. Founded by agents, PSI delivers industry-leading training and support to their network of field agents to help them become more successful and serve more people with their life insurance needs. In 2021, they are positioned to bring in more than $36 million in annual paid premium.

"PSI is a young, dynamic, fast-growing agency that has already achieved a lot of success, and we're excited to come alongside them to provide more resources and support to accelerate their growth," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "It's amazing what one can build with a team of young, humble, hard-working people that is focused first and foremost on serving others. PSI Groups has done it the right way from day one, and we are honored to now call them partners."

"A strong business looks to help its entire team get to the next level," continued Adams. "By partnering with Integrity, PSI Groups is positioned for incredible new opportunities. They will greatly benefit from all the resources, technology and support Integrity has to offer. We love working with strong companies to innovate the industry together and we're honored that Jerrod trusted us to help PSI Groups embark on a new phase of explosive growth."

Now that PSI Groups is part of Integrity, their team will have full access to resources and technology designed to better serve the evolving needs of agents. The Integrity platform includes proprietary quoting and enrollment technology, data and analytics tools, and product development. Access to Integrity's best-in-class shared services such as compliance, accounting, human resources, IT, legal and a full-service marketing and advertising firm will further help PSI Groups achieve its ambitious growth objectives.

"The customer experience with insurance has always been very important to me," said Jerrod Ewing, CEO of PSI Groups. "With their incredible network and innovation, Integrity is simplifying the insurance process — and that's a game changer for the families we serve. In this business, you can only go so far on your own, and by partnering with Integrity we can go to the next level much faster than we ever imagined. Having access to the experience and expertise from my mentors and other industry leaders within the Integrity network will make a huge difference for the entire PSI Groups team as we work to protect even more Americans."

As part of the Integrity platform, PSI Groups will gain access to the wealth of industry knowledge and experience shared between Integrity's fast-growing network of industry leaders and legends. They include CSG Actuarial, ThomasARTS, Deft Research, Access Capital, Brokers International and Insurance Administrative Solutions' third-party administrator, as well as Connexion Point and SeniorCare Benefits call centers.

Additionally, PSI Groups' employees qualify for the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan, which provides meaningful company ownership.

"PSI Groups has built a solid foundation for success that will only grow stronger with Integrity," said Barry Clarkson, President and CEO of Equis Financial and Managing Partner with Integrity. "The resources and back-end support will be huge for PSI Groups in terms of growth and efficiency within their own processes — and that will enhance Integrity's mission to make a better insurance experience possible for all Americans."

For more information about PSI Groups' partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/PSIGroups.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on meeting Americans wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity is innovating insurance by developing cutting-edge technology designed to simplify and streamline the healthcare experience for everyone. In addition, Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with over 370,000 independent agents who service more than eight million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place over $7 billion in new premium. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About PSI Groups

PSI Groups, headquartered in Celebration, Florida, is an insurance marketing organization (IMO) designed by field agents. Founded in 2009, PSI was built to give agents a home where they could advance their insurance careers. PSI Groups has been a leader in insurance marketing and offers agents a portfolio of products to provide protection to the families they serve. PSI Groups provides mortgage protection, traditional life insurance, final expense and advanced market services, serves thousands of Americans coast to coast, and expects to write more than $36 million in annual paid premium in 2021. For more information visit www.psigroups.net.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC

Related Links

http://www.integritymarketing.com

