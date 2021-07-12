Fast-growing Grocer Lidl To Give Away A Year's Worth Of Free Ice Cream For National Ice Cream Day

ARLINGTON, Va., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lidl, recently ranked a top 3 U.S. grocer by USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards, announced today that it will be giving away a year's worth of free ice cream* on Twitter to three creative foodies on National Ice Cream Day, July 18. To participate in Lidl's National Ice Cream Day sweepstakes, entrants will share their favorite Lidl Gelatelli product on Twitter between July 12-17 using the hashtag: #HowDoYouGelatelli. Three winners will be chosen at random and announced on National Ice Cream Day, July 18.

Here's how customers can enter the #HowDoYouGelatelli sweepstakes:

You must be following @LidlUS on Twitter and have a public profile

Between July 12 – July 17 , entrants must post a tweet sharing details of their favorite Lidl Gelatelli frozen treat, using the hashtag #HowDoYouGelatelli and tagging @LidlUS.

– , entrants must post a tweet sharing details of their favorite Lidl Gelatelli frozen treat, using the hashtag #HowDoYouGelatelli and tagging @LidlUS. On National Ice Cream Day ( July 18 ) Lidl will select three winners, who will receive a year's worth of free ice cream.

) Lidl will select three winners, who will receive a year's worth of free ice cream. For complete details on the sweepstakes, click here for the official rules.

Lidl's Gelatelli line of frozen treats has quickly become a customer favorite. The wide range of flavorful sorbets, gelatos and other frozen goodies, many of which include Rainforest Alliance or Fairtrade-Sourced Cocoa, are available for less than $5 across Lidl's U.S. store network.

About Lidl

Lidl operates around 11,200 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at unbelievably low prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 150 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.

*The 3 Winners shall each receive one (1) year's supply of Lidl Ice Cream in the form of a Lidl gift card. Total gift card value is $335. Gift card's value is based on the average price of Gelatelli Ice Creams and Scoopable Frozen Treats listed on Lidl.com and the average per capita ice cream consumption in the United States of America.

