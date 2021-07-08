Fast-Growing Medical Equipment Provider Expands to Denver

DENVER, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From the major medical centers of Denver to underserved rural hospitals in small mountain towns across the region, Colorado medical staff have faster access to the highest quality medical devices for patients in their care with the opening of US Med-Equip's newest branch.

US Med-Equip

US Med-Equip (USME) is the fastest growing provider of respiratory, neonatal, infusion and other medical devices. The Houston-based company partners with top hospitals across the nation in the rental, sales, service and asset management of movable medical equipment ranging from patient monitors to ventilators, newborn incubators and more.

USME takes orders 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for the rental of movable medical equipment that a hospital may need based on the number of patients expected or admitted at the time. The team works with urgency, aiming to deliver available equipment within two hours plus drive time.

In a time of prolonged, unprecedented strain on medical staff and hospital budgets, healthcare providers are streamlining processes and turning to smarter options from trusted partners like USME to ensure they provide patients the best care possible. USME's industry-leading technology supports hospitals' efficient use, maintenance and management of medical equipment. This significantly reduces hospitals' operating costs and equipment delivery time while giving valuable time back to medical staff so they can focus on the wellness of patients rather than where their equipment is and whether it's ready to use.

"Some of the top hospitals in the country call Colorado 'home,' and US Med-Equip is excited to put down roots and join the Denver area's cutting-edge healthcare community," USME Chief Development Officer Greg Salario said. "We will always do whatever it takes to support our hospital partners and the important work they do every day to help patients heal."

USME serves thousands of hospitals from more than 40 locations across the country with more on the way. The Denver branch is part of the company's $30 million investment in the Western U.S. with new offices also opening this quarter in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City.

MEDIA CONTACT: Drive West Communications, 281.220.6861 ext. 704, [email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg



SOURCE US Med-Equip