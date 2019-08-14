Fast-Growing Pizza Chain Enlists Oracle to Fuel Expansion

CANADA and REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual continues to be a hot and growing segment of the pizza industry. With 10 locations in Winnipeg and Toronto, Za Pizza Bistro is focused on taking its slice of the market by serving up delicious, "custom, fast, fired' pies to customers. Whether it's a Za Pizza storefront or its inaugural food truck, Oracle MICROS Simphony Point of Sale helps the chain deliver speedy service and seamless ordering and payments for guests.

Click here to hear more about Za Pizza's Oracle growth story.

"Oracle MICROS Simphony allows us to easily scale our business," said Manley Cheng, Za Pizza Bistro founder and chief executive officer. "As we've expanded to new locations and added a food truck, the capability to quickly drop in Oracle's software through the cloud has been a huge benefit and has helped us maintain our speed-of-service across locations while devoting resources to new restaurants."

Za Pizza can track all locations' operations in real-time with Oracle MICROS Simphony Cloud's Point of Sale technology, providing critical insight into revenue, labor costs and how locations compare over time. The technology's expedited checkout capabilities are especially helpful when managing the rush across restaurants during peak business hours, offering a comprehensive suite of tools for managing everything from inventory to loyalty perk and gift card redemption.

For example, Za Pizza's food truck operates just as effectively as a storefront – even when offline from the cloud at remote street and music festivals. This has allowed Za Pizza to expand its brand awareness and customer base to new audiences and turn first time customers into fans.

Oracle's MICROS Simphony platform has also helped Za Pizza with menu management updates across its locations. By having the ability to universally add and modify new items and prices, the chain is saving valuable employee time and resources previously spent on manually updating menus at each location. Moreover, Za Pizza can analyze sales by day, week, or even year-over-year to anticipate spikes and better prepare to serve an influx of customers.

"Guest expectations for accelerated and personalized dining experiences are higher than ever within the restaurant industry," said Simon de Montfort Walker, senior vice president and general manager for Oracle Food and Beverage. "With Simphony POS technology, Za Pizza has continued to satisfy guests, while expanding its channels and managing its rapid growth."

