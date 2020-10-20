Fast-growing Snow Joe® Plants New Stake On West Coast with Lease of 575,918 SF Fulfillment Center in Lacey, WA

"We are excited to expand our Snow Joe distribution footprint to the city of Lacey and create over 100 new jobs in the process to support this distribution center. This facility is our first on the West Coast, and it will enable us to meet our growing customer demand with enhanced speed and precision," commented Paul Riley Jr., Chief Operating Officer at Snow Joe®.

Strategically located on Puget Sound, less than 30 miles from the Port of Tacoma with unparalleled access to the I-5 corridor, the major interstate spanning the length of the west coast, the Lacey distribution center provides several logistical advantages that Snow Joe intends to utilize to optimize its overall operational efficiencies. This distribution center will target all methods of fulfillment with a dedicated eCommerce area of the facility to ensure customer demand is promptly and reliably met.

This newly-leased west coast distribution center marks the first major west-coast tent pole in Snow Joe's growing US footprint, which now spans coast to coast and includes a 144,875 sq ft facility in Salisbury, NC, a 271,000 sq ft Class A distribution center in Mahwah, NJ, a 120,000 sq ft eCommerce distribution center and a 33,000 sq ft building in Carlstadt, NJ, and a 84,720 sq ft dedicated customer care center in East Rutherford, NJ.

Snow Joe® was advised on this transaction by Wilma Warshak of Washington Real Estate Advisors, LLC and NorthPoint Development was the developer on this project.

To join the Snow Joe® team in Lacey, WA, please apply online at Snow Joe Jobs In Lacey, WA

About Snow Joe® + Sun Joe®

Snow Joe® + Sun Joe® design and develop high-quality, yet affordable, tools in the lawn and garden sector of the consumer market. Originally founded in 2004 with the mission to bring homeowners smart winter solutions, the company now distributes a wide range of innovative lawn and garden products to keep your home, yard and garden looking beautiful throughout the year. From battery-powered snow blowers and snow throwers, lighted snow brooms and roof rakes, to electric mowers and leaf blowers, pressure washers, tillers, trimmers, hedgers and edgers – there's a solution for every season. Go With Joe® and Get Equipped® with the right tools to tackle any outdoor chore. For more information, visit: https://www.snowjoe.com or connect with Snow Joe® + Sun Joe® on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Snow Joe LLC

Related Links

https://www.snowjoe.com/

