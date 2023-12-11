Fast Guard Service Introduces Price Lock Program for Reliable, On-Call and in Fast Guard App Security Solutions

Download the Fast Guard App today

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the #1 security company in the nation, Fast Guard Service is proud to announce our latest initiative – the Price Lock Program. This program is specifically designed for industries seeking dependable, flexible security solutions without the burden of long-term contracts. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in our ability to provide no-contract, on-call security services that cater to your unique needs.

Around-the-Clock Security Services:

Fast Guard Service offers a comprehensive suite of security services, available 24/7. This includes:

Certified Fire Watch Guards

Certified Fire Watch Guards

Licensed Security Guards

Event Security

Armed and Unarmed Options

We guarantee deployment of our skilled personnel to your location within 4 hours or less, anywhere in the nation.

Introducing the Price Lock Program:

Understanding the challenges and costs associated with emergency security services, our Price Lock Program aims to offer a cost-effective solution. We provide a predetermined price for emergency security services, ensuring transparency and affordability. This initiative is our way of changing the narrative around emergency security – high-quality service doesn't have to come with an exorbitant price tag.

Flexible, Long-Term Options:

In addition to our on-call services, Fast Guard Service also offers long-term contract security options. Tailored to your specific needs, these services provide an added layer of security and peace of mind.

Why Choose Fast Guard Service:

Quick Response: On-call services available within 4 hours nationwide.

Flexible Solutions: No contract required, with long-term options available.

Innovative Pricing: The Price Lock Program ensures affordable emergency security.

Industry Expertise: Understanding your unique needs as fellow business owners.

Fast Guard Service is not just a security provider; we are your partners in ensuring safety and security. We invite you to experience our dedicated services and innovative pricing options. For more information on our Price Lock Program and other services, please visit our website or contact us directly. We are eager to assist you and look forward to a fruitful collaboration in the near future.

Fast Guard Service: For over a decade we have been Your Trusted Partner in Security.

