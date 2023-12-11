Fast Guard Service Introduces Price Lock Program for Reliable, On-Call and in Fast Guard App Security Solutions

News provided by

Fast Guard Service

11 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

Download the Fast Guard App today

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the #1 security company in the nation, Fast Guard Service is proud to announce our latest initiative – the Price Lock Program. This program is specifically designed for industries seeking dependable, flexible security solutions without the burden of long-term contracts. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in our ability to provide no-contract, on-call security services that cater to your unique needs.

Around-the-Clock Security Services:
Fast Guard Service offers a comprehensive suite of security services, available 24/7. This includes:

Continue Reading
Fast Guard Service
Fast Guard Service

  • Certified Fire Watch Guards
  • Licensed Security Guards
  • Event Security
  • Armed and Unarmed Options

We guarantee deployment of our skilled personnel to your location within 4 hours or less, anywhere in the nation.

Introducing the Price Lock Program:

Understanding the challenges and costs associated with emergency security services, our Price Lock Program aims to offer a cost-effective solution. We provide a predetermined price for emergency security services, ensuring transparency and affordability. This initiative is our way of changing the narrative around emergency security – high-quality service doesn't have to come with an exorbitant price tag.

Flexible, Long-Term Options:

In addition to our on-call services, Fast Guard Service also offers long-term contract security options. Tailored to your specific needs, these services provide an added layer of security and peace of mind.

Why Choose Fast Guard Service:

  • Quick Response: On-call services available within 4 hours nationwide.
  • Flexible Solutions: No contract required, with long-term options available.
  • Innovative Pricing: The Price Lock Program ensures affordable emergency security.
  • Industry Expertise: Understanding your unique needs as fellow business owners.

Fast Guard Service is not just a security provider; we are your partners in ensuring safety and security. We invite you to experience our dedicated services and innovative pricing options. For more information on our Price Lock Program and other services, please visit our website or contact us directly. We are eager to assist you and look forward to a fruitful collaboration in the near future.

Fast Guard Service: For over a decade we have been Your Trusted Partner in Security.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Fast Guard Service

Also from this source

Essential Safety Tips for Shoppers During the Holiday Season by Fast Guard Service

Essential Safety Tips for Shoppers During the Holiday Season by Fast Guard Service

Fast Guard Service: With the holiday season upon us, it's more important than ever for shoppers to stay vigilant and safe while enjoying their...
Ensuring Safety During the Holidays: Fast Guard Service Offers Comprehensive Security Solutions

Ensuring Safety During the Holidays: Fast Guard Service Offers Comprehensive Security Solutions

As the holiday season approaches, ensuring the safety and security of both commercial and personal spaces becomes a paramount concern. Fast Guard...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.