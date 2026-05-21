F.A.S.T. Haircare Expands Retail Footprint with Amazon, CVS, JCPenney, and Upcoming H-E-B and Sally Beauty Launches

Clinically Proven Hair Growth Brand Brings Science-Backed Results to Mass and Specialty Retail

MIAMI, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- F.A.S.T. Haircare, the first clinically proven hair growth brand shown to accelerate hair growth up to 99% in a 12-week study*, builds upon its national retail footprint in JCPenney, CVS, and Amazon, with an upcoming rollout to Sally Beauty in June 2026, followed by H-E-B in August 2026.

F.A.S.T Haircare system

The expansion will grow the brand's U.S. retail footprint by more than 332% in 2026, bringing F.A.S.T. Haircare into more than 3,000 retail doors nationwide across salon, specialty beauty, mass retail, regional, and e-commerce channels, significantly increasing accessibility for consumers seeking clinically tested hair growth solutions. Following an acquisition and brand relaunch led by beauty industry veterans Jeff and Carolyn Aronson, the globally distributed brand, already sold in more than 40 countries, is rapidly scaling its U.S. presence, reinforcing its evolution from niche hair growth treatment to mainstream haircare brand. The brand's upcoming launches in all 2,300 Sally Beauty U.S. doors and 85 H-E-B locations further accelerate its transition from niche growth to a nationally accessible haircare brand.

As consumers increasingly approach haircare through a scalp-health and treatment-focused lens, demand for science-backed hair growth solutions continues to rise. "How to grow hair faster" is now the #1 most-searched phrase in haircare, generating approximately 1.3 million monthly U.S. searches, and signaling growing consumer demand for clinically proven growth solutions.

F.A.S.T. Haircare is now available in over 3,000 doors nationwide across key retail partners, reaching both everyday consumers and professional, highly engaged beauty shoppers. The rollout across specialty beauty, mass retail, and e-commerce channels significantly expands accessibility for consumers seeking clinically proven hair growth solutions. Consumer response has also reinforced retail momentum, with a recent 50,000-unit sampling campaign revealing that 78% of participants were likely to purchase, and 92% would recommend the brand to others. The brand also expanded its cultural visibility through a partnership with official ambassador Isabella Strahan, who has shared her hair growth journey with F.A.S.T. Haircare as she encourages regrowth and helps strengthen her curls following a battle with medulloblastoma.

Created to fill a critical gap in the hair growth category, F.A.S.T. Haircare delivers clinically validated results rather than generic claims. At the core of the brand is its proprietary AVP Complex (Amino Vitamin Protein), a targeted blend of amino acids, vitamins, proteins, and clinically proven AnaGain, designed to support healthier follicle cycling and create an optimal environment for stronger, healthier hair growth. Unlike traditional hair growth products that focus on one area, scalp or strands, F.A.S.T.'s dual-action approach targets both scalp health and the hair fiber simultaneously, helping support follicle activation, improve scalp hydration, visibly strengthen strands, reduce visible shedding, and promote healthier, longer-looking hair.

When used as a complete system, F.A.S.T. (Fortified Amino Scalp Therapy) Haircare has been clinically shown to reduce shedding by up to 33.9% in 28 days, with visible improvement in as little as 6 weeks, while accelerating hair growth up to 99% in 12 weeks.* These clinically validated results position the brand at the forefront of innovation within the rapidly expanding hair growth category.

"Hair growth has become one of the biggest conversations in beauty because consumers are actively seeking solutions that can help achieve their length goals faster," said Carolyn Aronson, Founder and CEO of F.A.S.T. Haircare. "As a hairstylist, I saw firsthand how many clients wanted healthier-looking hair that could grow longer without sacrificing softness, shine, or overall hair quality, which is what inspired me to make my first acquisition, F.A.S.T. Haircare. Expanding into retailers like CVS, Sally Beauty, JCPenney, H-E-B, and Amazon allows us to make high-performance, science-backed hair growth solutions more accessible than ever."

The F.A.S.T. Haircare collection includes a streamlined system designed to work synergistically:

Shampoo & Conditioner: Formulas enriched with amino acids, vitamins, and proteins formulated to support accelerated hair growth, visibly strengthen strands, enhance shine, and reduce breakage while maintaining scalp health.

Invigorating Extract: Featuring AnaGain, a clinically studied pea sprout extract shown to support follicle activation and healthier follicular cycling, this serum-style treatment helps create an optimal environment for longer, healthier-looking hair while helping visibly reduce shedding. In a study of AnaGain, 95% of volunteers noticed a reduction in hair shedding.

Detangling Styling Cream: A leave-in treatment that smooths, restores, and protects hair while detangling and enhancing the natural body. Powered by amino acids and herbal extracts, it also provides thermal protection.

Formulated for daily use across all hair types, F.A.S.T. Haircare is sulfate- and paraben-free, color safe, Leaping Bunny certified, and designed to deliver visible, consistent results. By addressing both scalp health and hair fiber strength, the system offers a more comprehensive and effective approach compared to conventional growth products.

*Based on daily use in a 12-week clinical study. Individual results may vary.

F.A.S.T. Haircare is currently available at CVS, JCPenney, and online at Amazon and fasthaircare.com, with launches in all Sally Beauty U.S. doors beginning June 1, 2026, and select H-E-B locations beginning August 26, 2026. Retail pricing ranges from $13 - $29 and $35 - $80 for bundled sets. Follow @fasthaircare and @itsa10ceo on social media for the latest updates.

About F.A.S.T. Haircare

F.A.S.T. (Fortified Amino Scalp Therapy) Haircare is clinically proven to grow hair 99% faster. As the first product of its kind, F.A.S.T. Haircare is poised to revolutionize the haircare industry. With a proprietary blend of active ingredients, combined with cutting-edge extraction, optimal absorption of vitamins and amino acids, rapid and healthy hair growth is ensured. Regular use stimulates and maintains a hyper-accelerated rate of hair growth, with noticeable results in as little as 3-4 weeks. Suitable for all hair types and safe for daily use, F.A.S.T. Haircare is free of sulfates, parabens, and DEA.

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SOURCE F.A.S.T. Haircare