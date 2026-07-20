Fast. Precise. Stable: Goodix GT9926 Redefines Gaming Touch

SHENZHEN, China, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When the match is on the line, it's not just about fast fingers. Touch performance matters too. Goodix's flexible OLED touch screen controller GT9926 delivers a major upgrade in gaming performance:

Fast: GT9926's new chip architecture enables an industry-leading 480Hz multi-touch sampling rate and 4,000Hz instant sampling rate for faster response and more accurate control in every tap, aim, and shot.

Goodix flexible OLED touch screen controller GT9926 delivers ultra-fast, precise, and stable performance for an exceptional gaming experience—helping you stay focused and play at your best! Speed Speed

Precise: With new hardware noise reduction, the signal-to-noise ratio of GT9926 is doubled over the previous generation. Swipe aiming is smoother, targeting becomes more accurate, and every micro-adjustment stays under control.

Stable: GT9926 also upgrades multi-finger touch performance with Goodix's proprietary gaming algorithms. Whether you're dragging the view, checking the map, or making quick repositioning moves, every action stays smooth and stable - with ultra-low tap latency.

The GT9926 has now completed validation with mainstream Android smartphone brands and display panel makers. With strong recognition within the industry, the solution is set for large scale adoption in flagship and gaming smartphones launching in the second half of the year, bringing consumers an even smoother and more natural touch experience.

SOURCE Goodix Technology