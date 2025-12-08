SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodix Technology today announced that its industry‑leading main & sub touchscreen controller and ultra‑narrow side‑key capacitive fingerprint solution are featured in Samsung's first multi-folding phone, Galaxy Z TriFold. Leveraging Goodix's advanced technologies, the revolutionary device delivers an immersive and interactive large‑screen experience and seamless, convenient biometric unlocking.

Goodix Powers Samsung’s Galaxy Z TriFold with Advanced Foldable Touch and Fingerprint Solutions

To meet the demanding requirements of multi-folding form factor, Goodix developed a customized touch solution optimized for the Galaxy Z TriFold. This solution offers high driving capability and exceptional resistance to display noise. Powered by Goodix's proprietary hardware sampling architecture and noise‑suppression algorithms, it achieves a high signal‑to‑noise ratio (SNR) to ensure reliable touch response on its immersive 10-inch main display.

Goodix also developed a form‑adaptive touch algorithm that intelligently adjusts to different fold states—folded or unfolded—delivering accurate touch rejection and a smooth, intuitive user experience in every mode.

In addition, Goodix's ultra‑narrow side‑key capacitive fingerprint sensor, featuring an industry‑leading width of just 1.65 mm, integrates seamlessly into the Galaxy Z TriFold's slim frame. It provides fast, reliable authentication whether the device is folded or unfolded, combining ergonomic design with enhanced security.

With years of deep expertise and sustained investment in touch technologies, Goodix continues to lead the mid‑ to high‑end smartphone market with its innovation strength and superior user experience. Looking ahead, Goodix will continue to advance human‑interface technologies and deliver differentiated solutions for next‑generation device form factors, offering users smarter and more convenient interactive experiences worldwide.

SOURCE Goodix Technology