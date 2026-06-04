Fastbreak AI Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Lega Serie A To Power Scheduling

Italy's top football league will leverage Fastbreak Pro Schedule to manage fixture demands, meet club sporting needs, and optimize competitive balance

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastbreak AI, the leading AI-powered sports operations company, and Lega Serie A today announced a multi-year partnership that will see Italy's top football league leverage the industry-leading scheduling software platform to manage fixture demands, meet club needs and optimize competitive balance.

Lega Serie A

Developed by experts in mathematical optimization, machine learning and AI, Fastbreak Pro Schedule enables Serie A to create season fixtures and balance hundreds of rules and constraints, including club sporting needs, blackout windows, rest periods, venue availability and broadcast requirements to generate optimal matchups.

"Building the season calendar requires balancing the sporting needs of clubs, respecting supporters, broadcasters, competition and local requirements in an increasingly complex environment," Luigi De Siervo, CEO of Lega Serie A said. "Fastbreak gives us a powerful tool to navigate that complexity more efficiently. Their technology is proven to manage the scheduling demands of the world's leading sports organizations and will help us deliver a fixture list that places all the needs we receive and have to consider at the center of the scheduling process."

With Fastbreak's technology powering schedules for more than 65 of the world's top professional sports leagues, including the NBA, NHL, MLB and NRL, Serie A selected Fastbreak to deliver a smarter, more efficient season structure that better accounts for club needs and preferences while optimizing the placement of marquee matchups throughout the calendar.

"Our technology is built to give sports leagues the flexibility and control to meet the evolving demands that go into creating a season-long schedule," Co-Founder and CEO of Fastbreak AI John Stewart said. "With some of global football's most competitive clubs competing in Serie A, a solution that can efficiently account for the needs of the teams and athletes while preserving competitive integrity is critical. We're proud to partner with the league to help deliver fixtures that reflect those priorities."

About Lega Serie A

Lega Serie A is Italy's premier professional football league and one of the most competitive championships in Europe, featuring some of the world's most renowned and historic clubs. Since its inception, the league has been a cornerstone of Italian culture and sport, captivating millions of fans around the world.

Lega Serie A organizes Serie A Enilive, Italy's top-tier football championship, as well as the Coppa Italia Frecciarossa and the EA SPORTS FC Supercup. It also manages the country's leading youth football competitions, including the Primavera 1 Championship, the Primavera Italian Cup and the Primavera Super Cup. In addition, Lega Serie A is responsible for the collective negotiation and commercialization of domestic and international audiovisual rights related to its competitions.

About Fastbreak AI

Fastbreak AI delivers AI-powered scheduling and sports operations software for professional leagues, clubs, collegiate conferences, and international federations. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Fastbreak AI supports organizations worldwide, including leading NBA, MLS and NHL leagues and collegiate conferences like the SEC, with technology that improves scheduling, coordination, and performance at every level of sport. Learn more at www.fastbreak.ai.

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SOURCE Fastbreak AI